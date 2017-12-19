Take a breath of clean air with LG’s PuriCare smart air purifier and dust sensor

When a house gets dusty, people can feel it with every breath. For anyone with allergies, that feeling can grow into a sneeze, itchy eyes, and a congested nose. LG has already created the PuriCare air purifier for today’s smart home, but it is about to receive some big upgrades at CES 2018.

In order to keep a home dust-free, it can require a lot of attention. PuriCare takes care of everything with an air monitoring system that automatically removes fine dust particles in the air. Even if the purifier isn’t actively running, it can still monitor the air quality, powering on when filtering is needed.

Once again, the 2018 PuriCare model features a cylindrical design to allow a 360-degree filter system. Air comes in from all directions, with clean air gently flowing from the base.

Debuting at CES is LG’s Dualcool ThinQ stand inverter air conditioner. This unit features voice-control technology, allowing users to control the room temperature by speaking a single phrase.

As an air conditioner, the Dualcool ThinQ is built to be quiet and efficient. It uses a dual-inverter compressor to minimize the speed of the compressor. To further its efficiency, this air conditioner uses LG’s DeepThinQ artificial intelligence. It uses spacial recognition to detect where individuals are in the room, then directs more airflow to their location. It also will adjust the strength of the air flow depending on a person’s proximity to the unit. Over time, the Dualcool ThinQ air conditioner learns the daily behavioral patterns of its users, learning when to and where to cool things off for optimal energy savings.

“When it comes to making the home more comfortable and more convenient, LG’s intelligent home appliances are leading the industry,” says David VanderWaal, vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA. “Artificial intelligence is continuing to evolve and LG is committed to using this technology to improve consumers’ quality of life, especially when it comes to air care.”

Both the PuriCare air purifier and the DualCool ThinQ air conditioner will launch at CES 2018 in a couple weeks. The show takes place in Las Vegas from January 9 to January 12.