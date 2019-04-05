A class-action lawsuit claims LG refrigerators only last a few years

Share

Do you ever get the feeling that your refrigerator just doesn’t last as long as you thought it would? You aren’t alone. A class-action lawsuit filed against LG claims that some of the company’s refrigerators suffer from a defect that causes the appliances to fail within just a few years. The company is accused of misleading consumers about the refrigerators, leading to a considerable amount of time and money spent repairing or replacing the appliances.

According to the class-action suit, the issues with LG’s refrigerators stem primarily from a problem with the linear compressor that the company uses. The compressor is a central part of the appliances’ cooling process. Some consumers have apparently run into issues with the compressors, including outright failures. The problem has affected refrigerators across different price categories ranging from $1,400 to $7,000 and has rendered the appliances in need of repair within just a few years of use.

The lawsuit alleges that LG should have disclosed the issue with the compressor, assuming it was known by the company. The plaintiffs involved in the case claim they would not have purchased an LG refrigerator if they knew that there were known issues with the compressors.

While issues flared up in a matter of just a few years with the refrigerators, one of the plaintiffs involved in the case said a repair person said compressors should last at least 10 years before failing or requiring repairs. The National Association of Home Builders claims the average lifespan of a refrigerator is approximately 13 years. LG reportedly claims that its refrigerators should have about a have a 20-year lifespan.

As part of the class-action suit, the affected customers are seeking to have costs associated with fixing the compressor compensated. That includes paying for necessary parts and repairs, as well as reimbursement for food that was spoiled by the malfunctioning appliances and time spent without a working refrigerator.

LG has not publicly commented on the class-action suit. If it moves forward, other consumers who have run into issues with the company’s refrigerators may be able to join and get some reimbursement for dealing with repair issues considerably sooner than expected.