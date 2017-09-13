The Moona is a smart sleep system that keeps your pillow cool

Why it matters to you Always looking for the cool side of the pillow? Look no longer with Moona.

It’s 2017, and you deserve better than having to constantly flip your pillow to find the cool side. Luckily, the team behind Moona agrees, and has launched a new “smart sleep system” that promises to both induce and deepen sleep by adjusting your head and neck temperature during your repose.

Comprised primarily of a memory foam pad that you place in your pillow case (alongside your pillow) and a water-filled hub that you place on your nightstand, the Moona works by cooling and heating the liquid, sending it between the hub and your pillow. When you first get into bed, Moona promises to being “gently cooling down your pillow,” decreasing your body temperature to help you fall asleep faster. And as your body adjusts and gradually begins to reheat your pillow, the water system will maintain homeostasis, adjusting the temperature throughout the night to help your body stay cool. After all, there is nothing worse than waking up in the middle of the night in a pool of your own sweat.

That said, Moona can take advantage of a warmer environment to wake you up gently when the time comes. Using the companion app, you can select a wake-up time and Moona can slowly warm up your pillow to get you out of bed. Apparently, this warmth “sends signals to your body and allows you to feel perfectly rested and refreshed as soon as you open your eyes.” We can’t promise that you will feel quite that chipper, but it’s certainly an interesting concept.

Like other smart sleep solutions, the Moona can also monitor your rest throughout the night, giving you a comprehensive sleep analysis to obsess over in the daylight. The pad promises to track your movements during the night, extrapolating information about your sleep quality. And because this information is presented to you in conjunction with your pillow’s temperature, you can make adjustments to the sleep pad to keep temperatures cooler (or warmer) if you find that certain environments seem to be most conducive to good sleep.

Moona also features room temperature, humidity and ambient light sensors, which allows the system to analyze the entirety of your sleep environment and present correlations between your sleep quality and your bedroom environment.

So if you’re looking for a cooler pillow (and a better night’s sleep), the Moona may be the Kickstarter project for you. You can pre-order one by backing the project for $39, with an estimated delivery date of December.