Digital Trends
Smart Home

Despite privacy concerns, music lovers are still grooving to smart speakers

Clayton Moore
By
musicwatch survey streaming music playlisting infographic

We may like our smart home devices, especially the ever-evolving and perennially useful smart speaker, but we still don’t quite trust them yet. That is the finding of a widespread new survey by the consumer research firm MusicWatch, which released a survey detailing the privacy concerns that many consumers still harbor about their Google Homes, Amazon Echos and the particularly challenged Apple HomePod.

Nearly half of the 5,000 U.S. consumers aged 13 and older who were surveyed by MusicWatch, 48 percent specifically, said they were concerned about privacy issues associated with their smart speakers, especially when using on-demand services like streaming music.

That lack of trust could potentially present a challenge to widespread adoption of music streaming services, despite the fact that the survey indicates more than half (55 percent) of respondents are using their smart speakers to listen to streaming music services more often, while two-thirds are listening to more online radio such as Britain’s popular Absolute Radio and America’s gold standard, National Public Radio.

On the flip side, the survey shows that smart speakers have the potential to bring people together in new and unexpected ways. Russ Crupnick, the managing partner at MusicWatch, said the firm’s focus groups show that families are gathering to listen to music at home, which hasn’t been a trend in some time.

In another useful data point for streaming services, MusicWatch found that 90 percent of music streamers have listened to or created a playlist. Paid subscribers to services like iHeartRadio or Spotify were most active with 80 percent listening daily and 50 percent listening to a playlist every time they stream music. Among those who listened to a service’s playlist, 90 percent have created their own personal playlist in the past 90 days.

However, MusicWatch also found that content trumps the creator. Unlike popular DJs who have a personal following, 85 percent of streaming music listeners don’t care who creates a playlist as long as their jams are good.

“Playlisting has become the fabric of the music streaming experience,” Crupnick said. “The ability to listen to and create playlists has become as important a feature as the catalog of music itself.”

While the use of streaming services and playlists remains very popular, nearly 80 percent of music streamers also listen to old-school style on AM/FM radio. “Ease and convenience” and “discovery,” both hallmarks of traditional terrestrial radio, were cited by many as reasons to use playlists when they stream music.

Regardless of how you listen to music, MusicWatch’s results show that Americans are still getting their groove on.

“We set out to understand what’s really important to listeners, and it’s the essence of the song and the artist that wins, in the end,” Crupnick said. “There’s debate about human versus machine curation, about celebrity personalization, and about music sharing on social platforms, but ultimately listeners are really most concerned about whether a playlist provides song that they like and offers a touch of music discovery, too.”

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
stud finders
Smart Home

The best stud finders of 2018

Endlessly searching for a stud in your wall can be a chore. Fortunately, these seven stud finders are both high-tech and straightforward, meaning you can drill, nail, and hang with the utmost confidence.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple aficionados pillows for you iconic pillow collection
Mobile

Apple aficionados, these cute pillows are made just for you

Created as "a cuddly tribute to the tech that changed our lives," these cute pillows will be hard to resist for diehard Apple fans. Each one features an iconic Apple product, including the first iMac and the game-changing iPod.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
schlage exterior door handlesets frontdoor fct58cam619
Smart Home

Schlage’s custom hardware collection expands upgrades to exterior doors

Schlag's expanded Custom Door Hardware collection now includes exterior handlesets. Schlage's upgrades let homeowners switch from doorknobs to levers and from non-locking to locking doors easily without replacing inner lock cores.
Posted By Bruce Brown
home2 suites hilton ssf image001
Smart Home

Hilton doubles down on construction trends with a San Francisco hotel

Hilton is jumping onto the modular construction trend by using the strategy in a new Home2 Suites, a modular build hotel that will provide accommodations to travelers and guests in San Francisco.
Posted By Clayton Moore
refrigerator tower drop 45 meter bridge
Smart Home

Here’s why dropping appliances from a tower is not an Olympic sport

Western Australian YouTubers held a competition involving a 150-foot tower, gravity, a target, and household appliances. The event video joins other efforts with darts, tree stumps, jelly beans, and trampolines.
Posted By Bruce Brown
living with smart mirrors | Viio Vezzo
Smart Home

Smart mirrors prove to be more beauty than brains

Smart mirrors are relatively new on the smart-home scene. We tested out the Viio Vezzo smart mirror, simpleHuman Sensor Mirror Trio, and the HiMirror Plus+ to see which was the fairest of them all.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
this is how much soda you need to drink for sodastream be worth it screen shot 2014 03 04 at 9 59 00 am
Smart Home

This is exactly how much soda you need to drink for a SodaStream to be worth it

Thinking about buying a SodaStream, but aren't sure if it's worth the investment? Don't worry - we crunched the numbers for you and figured out exactly how much soda you need to drink before you break even.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Drew Prindle
best food processors screen shot 2017 11 29 at 6
Smart Home

These are the best food processors to suit all your cooking needs

Whether you're an amateur chef just getting started or you're an experienced cook trying to speed up the cooking process, there are many top-notch food processors on the market. We've rounded up the best.
Posted By Gia Liu
Yale Assure Lock SL review plant
Smart Home

Yale Assure smart locks can now keep your home secure with Xfinity

Yale Assure smart locks with a Yale Zigbee Network Module can now work with Comcast's Xfinity Home service. With an Xfinity Home subscription, owners can lock, unlock, or monitor locks via a website or mobile app.
Posted By Bruce Brown
vava home cam outdoor 7
Smart Home

VAVA expands into home security with a new wireless home cam

VAVA has one of the most diverse electronics portfolios on the market but the company sees a bright future in the smart home security market as it launches its new VAVA Home Cam via a Kickstarter campaign.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Smart Home

Got a new Amazon Echo? Here's how to set it up

This hands-free, voice-controlled device can do so much. Here's how to set up your Amazon Echo, how to customize settings to get the experience you want, and how to set up more in-depth commands like smart device control.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Gia Liu
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Jenny McGrath
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu