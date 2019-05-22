Share

Neato is one of our favorite robot vacuum manufacturers besides iRobot, which has become all but the industry’s standard for quality. Now you can snag one for yourself, as we’ve just been alerted to a special sale on last year’s Botvac D6 Connected model at Best Buy, saving you $330 off the retail price through 10 p.m. Pacific Time on Monday.

Normally $729, the sale brings the price down to $399, meaning you’re getting a top-of-the-line robot vacuum for the price you’d normally pay for a decent midrange model. But the Botvac D6 is no slacker: we reviewed it last year and found its cleaning capabilities to be superior to most robot vacuums on the market right now. Combined with a large dustbin and a great app, the D6 is well worth the higher price tag.

Other features include Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support, and we were able to clean fairly large spaces without the need to empty after each use. In fact, we were going three or four days between emptying — and that was with us operating the vacuum on a daily basis. Of course, the app tells you when the D6 needs its dustbin emptied, so no need to check.

The app also lets you map the interior of your home in order to keep the bot out of areas you don’t want it to go. We found this worked very well — but if you don’t feel like fiddling with the app you can also use the included magnetic strips to do the same thing. At the end of each session, it will present you with a map of where it’s been so you can be sure you’ve vacuumed every nook and cranny.

One thing we did notice is that it has a habit of gently bumping into things more than other robot vacs. While you can set it to be more careful, the excellent edge cleaning of the standard, less careful setting is definitely reduced, so that is a factor to bear in mind.

If $399 is a bit steep for you, and you don’t mind losing a few of the above features? Our recently updated list of the best robot vacuums of 2019 is a good place to start.

