Walmart just slashed its price on the versatile, highly rated Ninja Air Fryer. With air fryers, home cooks can prepare meals and snacks quickly with little or no oil added. You can use the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer AF100’s one-touch control panel to choose from four programmable cooking functions: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate.

Walmart tripled its earlier discount on the fast-selling Ninja Air Fryer, which was already a good deal. If you’re intrigued by the concept of guilt-free French fries with air frying or looking for a gift for a cook who likes to prepare healthy meals, here’s a chance to buy a best-selling model at a super low price. For comparison, we also rounded up Walmart’s best deals on other air fryer brands.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 — $30 off

Highly rated with 4.8 stars (out of 5), the Ninja Air Fryer AF100 is popular with Walmart customers for good reasons. Whether you want to air fry, roast, dehydrate, or just warm up leftovers, just put the ingredients in the Ninja’s family meal-sized 4-quart capacity ceramic-coated basket. Cook and crisp two pounds of French fries, air fry chicken wings, or dehydrate sliced fruit or meat for healthy snacks.

When you’re done cooking, you can put the basket in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Buyers praise the Ninja’s ease of use, simple and fast cleanup, and, most of all, the quality and taste of food that is crispy without being soaked in oil.

Normally priced at $99, Walmart just drastically cut the Ninja Air Fryer’s price to $69. Yesterday this model was a good deal at $89, but Walmart tripled the discount to $30, for a low $69 deal price. If you want to start oil-free frying, jump on this deal. Shipping is free, with arrival by Thursday, January 31.

Power AirFryer Oven Plus, 6-Quart, Black — $10 off

The Power AirFryer Oven Plus has a 6-quart bowl and eight digital presets. You can also use this model as a dehydrator or a rotisserie. The Power AirFryer’s glass front makes it easy to check cooking progress when you prepare meals. A drip tray on the bottom makes clean up easy.

Normally priced at $149, the 6-quart Power AirFryer Oven Plus is discounted $10 to $139 during this sale. Two-day free shipping is included.

Emerald Air Fryer — $23 off

The Emerald Air Fryer has a 5.5-quart basket and seven preset programs selectable with an LED touch display. The Emerald’s non-stick basket and pan make cleanup easy when you just pop it in the dishwasher. Price and capacity are mentioned most frequently in customer reviews. The 1,800-watt Emerald Air Fryer has an average 4.4-star rating (out of 5.0 stars).

Regularly $85, the 1800-watt Emerald Air Fryer sale price is $62. Order today for free delivery by Friday, February 1.

La Gourmet 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven, Navy — $23 off

The La Gourmet Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven has a large family-sized 6-quart basket that can cook up to a 6-pound chicken or turkey. The cooker’s LCD control panel has seven programmed pre-sets and selectors for time, temperature, keep warm, and stop. The La Gourmet’s four cooking modes include frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. In convection mode, you can use the appliance to make cakes, muffins, and other baked desserts.

Ordinarily $89, the La Gourmet 6-quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is just $66 at Walmart for this deal. Two-day shipping is free. Walmart customers rate this air fryer 4.1 out of 5.0 stars.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer, Black — $39 off

Farberware’s 3.2-quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Fryer has a slightly smaller cooking basket than the Ninja Air Fryer’s 4-quart model. Using the non-stick, dishwasher-safe food basket, you can fry, bake, roast, and grill meals and sides quickly. Walmart customer ratings average 4.4 stars (out of 5) for the Farberware appliance.

Usually $99, the Farberware 3.2 quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Fryer is marked down to $60 for this deal. Free 2-day shipping is included.

