Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walmart drops the price of the already discounted guilt-free Ninja Air Fryer

Bruce Brown
By

Walmart just slashed its price on the versatile, highly rated Ninja Air Fryer. With air fryers, home cooks can prepare meals and snacks quickly with little or no oil added. You can use the 4-quart Ninja Air Fryer AF100’s one-touch control panel to choose from four programmable cooking functions: air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate.

Walmart tripled its earlier discount on the fast-selling Ninja Air Fryer, which was already a good deal. If you’re intrigued by the concept of guilt-free French fries with air frying or looking for a gift for a cook who likes to prepare healthy meals, here’s a chance to buy a best-selling model at a super low price. For comparison, we also rounded up Walmart’s best deals on other air fryer brands.

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, AF100 — $30 off

ninja air fryer deal at walmart nina 00

Highly rated with 4.8 stars (out of 5), the Ninja Air Fryer AF100 is popular with Walmart customers for good reasons. Whether you want to air fry, roast, dehydrate, or just warm up leftovers, just put the ingredients in the Ninja’s family meal-sized 4-quart capacity ceramic-coated basket. Cook and crisp two pounds of French fries, air fry chicken wings, or dehydrate sliced fruit or meat for healthy snacks.

When you’re done cooking, you can put the basket in the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Buyers praise the Ninja’s ease of use, simple and fast cleanup, and, most of all, the quality and taste of food that is crispy without being soaked in oil.

Normally priced at $99, Walmart just drastically cut the Ninja Air Fryer’s price to $69. Yesterday this model was a good deal at $89, but Walmart tripled the discount to $30, for a low $69 deal price. If you want to start oil-free frying, jump on this deal. Shipping is free, with arrival by Thursday, January 31.

Power AirFryer Oven Plus, 6-Quart, Black — $10 off

ninja air fryer deal at walmart power airfryer oven plus 6 quart black

The Power AirFryer Oven Plus has a 6-quart bowl and eight digital presets. You can also use this model as a dehydrator or a rotisserie. The Power AirFryer’s glass front makes it easy to check cooking progress when you prepare meals. A drip tray on the bottom makes clean up easy.

Normally priced at $149, the 6-quart Power AirFryer Oven Plus is discounted $10 to $139 during this sale. Two-day free shipping is included.

Emerald Air Fryer — $23 off

ninja air fryer deal at walmart emerald 1800 watts w digital led touch display2

The Emerald Air Fryer has a 5.5-quart basket and seven preset programs selectable with an LED touch display. The Emerald’s non-stick basket and pan make cleanup easy when you just pop it in the dishwasher. Price and capacity are mentioned most frequently in customer reviews. The 1,800-watt Emerald Air Fryer has an average 4.4-star rating (out of 5.0 stars).

Regularly $85, the 1800-watt Emerald Air Fryer sale price is $62. Order today for free delivery by Friday, February 1.

La Gourmet 6-Qt. Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven, Navy — $23 off

ninja air fryer deal at walmart la gourmet 6 quart

The La Gourmet Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven has a large family-sized 6-quart basket that can cook up to a 6-pound chicken or turkey. The cooker’s LCD control panel has seven programmed pre-sets and selectors for time, temperature, keep warm, and stop. The La Gourmet’s four cooking modes include frying, baking, grilling, and roasting. In convection mode, you can use the appliance to make cakes, muffins, and other baked desserts.

Ordinarily $89, the La Gourmet 6-quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is just $66 at Walmart for this deal. Two-day shipping is free. Walmart customers rate this air fryer 4.1 out of 5.0 stars.

Farberware 3.2-Quart Oil-Less Multi-Functional Fryer, Black — $39 off

ninja air fryer deal at walmart farberware oil less

Farberware’s 3.2-quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Fryer has a slightly smaller cooking basket than the Ninja Air Fryer’s 4-quart model. Using the non-stick, dishwasher-safe food basket, you can fry, bake, roast, and grill meals and sides quickly. Walmart customer ratings average 4.4 stars (out of 5) for the Farberware appliance.

Usually $99, the Farberware 3.2 quart Oil-Less Multifunctional Fryer is marked down to $60 for this deal. Free 2-day shipping is included.

Looking for more tech deals? Find Roomba deals, vacuum deals, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
Don't Miss

Looking for wireless earbuds? These Apple AirPods alternatives are $115 off
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Product Review

It's not cheap, but the Arlo Pro II is the best home security cam we've tested

It may not be cheap, but the Arlo Pro 2 doesn’t cut any corners. With powerful customization tools, a weatherproof design, and excellent cloud storage plans, it is the most versatile smart home camera we have tested yet.
Posted By Daven Mathies
science attempts to settle a long running dispute among brits tea trevor mogg
Smart Home

Science attempts to settle a long-running dispute among Brits

It's an issue about which every Brit has a strong opinion; one that can lead to lively conversations, impassioned debates, even heated arguments. In a worst-case scenario, it can descend into a slanging match full of expletives.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best refrigerators Sub-Zero BI-42S/S Side-By-Side
Smart Home

Keep cool (and organize your condiments) with the best refrigerators

There are tons of factors that go into buying a fridge, from size and capacity to color. It takes lots of research, but we've chosen the best refrigerators to get you started, regardless of what you're looking for.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
google home amazon echo smart light deals lifx a19 bulb
Smart Home

Walmart slashes smart lighting prices for Google Home and Amazon Echo

Walmart cut smart lighting prices. Smart lighting is a major consideration with a digital home controlled by Google Home or Amazon Echo. You can ask Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on smart lights in your home with a voice command.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo sub
Smart Home

Inviting Alexa into your home? We'll help you pick the right Amazon Echo device

Not sure just what Amazon Echo device with Alexa voice assistant you're looking for? Whether you're looking for great sound, smart home control, or a screened device, we've got you covered.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
DeLonghi BC0430 review
Smart Home

Our favorite coffee makers make flavorful cups of joe from the comforts of home

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list. Here are several models…
Posted By Gia Liu
awesome tech you cant buy yet vonmahlen charging cable feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: 5-in-1 keychain charger, UV germ killers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Neato Botvac D7 review
Product Review

The Neato Botvac D7 is impressive, but its price tag makes it hard to justify

Neato’s Botvac Connected D7 robot vacuum delivers great cleaning performance, but it’s a bit spendy, and it lacks the features and finesse of the Roomba i7. Find out more in our review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
patent shows dyson may be developing toothbrush with powerful water jets 35261970 woman brushing teeth electric toothpaste c
Smart Home

The best electric toothbrushes can help reduce trips to the dentist

Powered toothbrushes do the work for you during your twice-daily brushing routines, and in some cases do double duty as flossers. We’ve rounded up the best electric toothbrushes available for happy brushing.
Posted By Gia Liu
munchery delivers meals with google play music playlists meal burger beer
Smart Home

Despite $125 million in funding, Munchery ceases operations in San Francisco

After eight years of shape-shifting in the home meal delivery business, Munchery ceased operations in San Francisco, its final market. In May 2018 Munchery retreated from all markets except San Francisco, but now that's also closed.
Posted By Bruce Brown
swidget smart outlet ces 019 my kitchen is the favorite part of home
Smart Home

Swidget is an adaptable outlet able to run smart gizmos in your smart home

Canadian technology manufacturer Swidget launched a smart outlet at CES 2019 that retails for $40 and can be outfitted with a wide variety of interchangeable inserts to control a wide range of smart home devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ring video doorbell 2 hero3
Product Review

Knock, knock. Who's there? The Ring video doorbell shows you on your phone

Along with the door itself, the doorbell is one of the first items most visitors will interact with when entering your home. The Ring Video Doorbell can show you who's at the door, whether they've actually rung the doorbell or not.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
how to clean a washing machine washingmachines
Smart Home

Clothes smelly after going through the wash? It might be a dirty washing machine

Have a dirty washing machine? If you don't clean your machine properly, you can damage your machine and your clothes. Here's how to clean your washer, no matter which model or design you have.
Posted By Erika Rawes
Mobile

Wipe off that wing sauce and tap into the game with the 9 best Super Bowl apps

Before the Patriots and the Rams take the field, make sure you're prepared with the best Super Bowl apps on your phone. From apps to help get you your food and drinks, to apps that help you stay up to date, here are the best Super Bowl…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu