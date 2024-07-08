Grab this ice cream maker while it’s discounted in Walmart’s sale

With summer pretty much here, there are very few things that can be more refreshing than ice makers, and if you’re looking to pick up one of the best ice cream makers to help cool you down, you’re in luck. That’s because the Ninja CREAMi has a great deal going for it right now in the Walmart Deals sales event, and even better than that, it actually does a lot more than just ice cream. You can grab it for just $169, rather than the usual $199 it goes for, so you get a solid $30 off the regular price.

Why you should buy the Ninja CREAMi

The Ninja CREAMi is a pretty interesting device, given that it does a lot more functions than just making ice cream. For example, it can make milkshakes, sorbets, and even light ice cream for those who don’t enjoy the heavy creaminess of regular ice cream. Of course, there is a little preparation that needs to go into it, as the first step of any of these is freezing what you want made in the freezer overnight. But that’s a simple process, and you get a couple of containers you can use, so you can have them going simultaneously or one after the other. Once that’s done, you just stick it in the Ninja CREAMi and choose whatever option you want, and it preps it for you, and that usually involves blending and churning whatever you put in the container.

Of course, one of the big benefits of the Ninja CREAMi is that you have a lot more control over what goes into your ice cream or milkshakes, so if you have specific allergies or dietary restrictions, you can actually enjoy a frozen treat without having to worry about what’s inside. It’s also worth noting that both the containers come with lids, so if you don’t finish the whole 16 ounces of whatever you have, you can stick it back in the freezer to keep it good for a few more days. You can even make in bulk if you want. We’ll also say that the “ReMix” feature is great for those who feel the first cycle hasn’t mixed the ingredients inside quite enough, so it’s great for fine-tuning.

Overall, the Ninja CREAMi is an excellent ice cream maker with a lot of versatility, and the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $169 makes it a deal worth considering. You can also check out some of these other great Ninja Foodi deals for other great appliances.