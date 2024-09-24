Save $30 with this limited time nutribullet deal

Whether you’re constantly cutting and dicing veggies or reducing tropical fruits to smoothie perfection, one of the best blender brands on the market is nutribullet. Ninja is renowned for its fast and powerful lineup of countertop-friendly appliances. We see a lot of Amazon Prime Day deals on this kind of tech, including this early Prime Day offer:

Right now, you can order the nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender with Pulse Function on Amazon for $100. At full price, this model sells for $130.

Why you should buy the nutribullet Pro+

The nutribullet Pro+ is the end-all-be-all of lightweight countertop appliances. Made of stainless steel and tough plastic, the Pro+ delivers double the amount of power of the original nutribullet, meaning you’ll get the same amount of extraction within half the time! This particular model also comes with a pulse function for whipping up delicious spreads, salsas, and other delicacies.

When you’re done putting together your smoothie of the day, you’ll be able to slap a cover on whatever portion you don’t end up drinking, as both the 32oz and 24oz cups come with to-go lids. The Pro+ even comes with a unique recipe book for inspiring new cuisines! And when you’re done using the Pro+, simply unscrew the blades and rinse with soap and water. As for the serving cups, you can just put those on the top rack of the dishwasher (or clean them by hand if you’d prefer).

Measuring 14.4 inches tall, 5.26 inches from front to back, 4.8 inches wide, and weighing 6.2 pounds, it’s easy to move the Pro+ around the kitchen or stow it away. While we’d like to say this markdown is going to last forever, that’s probably not the case. So, that being said, now could be the only time to knock $30 off the nutribullet Pro+ 1200 Watt Personal Blender with Pulse Function.

Take $30 off the price when you order through Amazon today, and be sure to take a look at some of the other Amazon deals we’ve been finding. We also have an extensive list of Vitamix deals!