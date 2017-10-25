Parenting is hard. These gadgets make it a little easier

These days, it seems technology impacts almost every aspect of our lives. We can track our sleep, ask Alexa to turn down the thermostat, and request a masseuse through an app. It’s no surprise, then, that technology for parenting has become such a growing market.

While we shouldn’t let technology raise our children, why not lean on some of these innovations to make a tough job a little bit easier? Technology for parenting has provided a range of benefits for the whole family, including safety, peace of mind, more quality time and sleep.

Here are a handful of innovations are having a big impact on parenting today.

Taking the temperature

Fevers can be frightening for both parent and child. Parents need to monitor their kids’ temperature in order to respond quickly and effectively. But this can be challenging if your child is sleeping or won’t cooperate with having their temperature taken the old-fashioned way. These days, however, thermometers come as a wearable device like Degree or disguised as a pacifier like the Summer Infant Pacifier Thermometer, so you can monitor your child’s fever without any fuss.

Keeping an ear – and eye – out for your baby

The baby monitor isn’t a new technology for parenting, but the features have certainly improved since the original “Radio Nurse” debuted in 1937. Current models feature video and web technology, so you can hear and see your sleeping child from virtually anywhere. Whether you’re checking in on your newborn from work, or keeping tabs on your adventurous toddler, a video monitor will help you catch more of their precious moments.

Rock-a-bye Baby

If your newborn is a restless sleeper, you’ve probably tried every trick in the book to coax them back to sleep – late night car rides or rocking (out) to Adele included. While these remedies may work for your baby, you’re losing out on precious sleep.

Teaching and enforcing good sleeping habits is another surefire way for parents to get more sleep.

The Tranquilo Mat promises to calm and soothe a fussy baby and lets you get back to sleep sooner. This vibrating mat helps a baby transition from a mother’s womb to the world by mimicking a mom’s heartbeat and motions through gentle vibrations and soft sounds. The Tranquilo is portable, so you can bring it along for the stroller or car seat.

The Snoo Cradle is another option for a baby that sleeps in fits and starts. This smart baby bed, with a built-in robotic nanny, will take care of all but the worst cries through the night. The Snoo uses sensors and motors that detect the type of cry your baby is using, and automatically responds with the correct rocking motion to try to lull it back to sleep, often within one minute.

The Snoo Cradle is also a beautiful piece of furniture, featuring lovely wood paneling along the bottom of the cradle, slip-resistant metal legs, and a gorgeous white mesh enclosure that’s soft on the inside for the baby’s comfort.

Getting a full night’s sleep… eventually

Teaching and enforcing good sleeping habits for children is another surefire way for parents to get more sleep as well. However, getting a child to sleep and wake up on your schedule can be easier said than done. The Suzy Snooze wants to help make that happen.

This all-in-one gadget (with companion app) combines baby monitor, sleep tracker and nightlight. When it’s bedtime for your child, Suzy Snooze helps them fall asleep with a comforting orange glow and relaxing sounds. Suzy Snooze runs all through the night, and will let your child know when it’s time to wake up.