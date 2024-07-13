 Skip to main content
Best Buy is having a sale on Pit Boss grills

By

Nothing says summertime like the smell of fresh-off-the-grill burgers, hot dogs, and steaks. And if you’ve got the patio space and an appetite for July BBQs, one of these Best Buy deals is sure to peak your interest:

Right now, you can purchase the Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-Burner Griddle for $560 (normally priced at $700), as well as the Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Pellet Grill for $480 (normally priced at $600). These fantastic outdoor appliances are highly rated and packed with features, though we’re not sure exactly how long these markdowns are going to last.

Why you should buy the Pit Boss Ultimate Outdoor Gas 4-Burner Griddle

Two guys unload a Pit Boss Ultimate grill out of the back of a pickup truck.
Pit Boss

As the name implies, the Pit Boss Ultimate features a lift-up griddle with four burners. This isn’t just your typical cook surface though, as the griddle is encased in a porcelain coating. The idea is a non-stick cooktop that’s easy to clean. This particular Ultimate model uses liquid propane for fuel and contains a 647-square-inch cooking area. We’re also big fans of the portability factor. Thanks to Pit Boss’ lift-off technology and foldaway shelves, the Ultimate is also a breeze to transport.

Why you should buy the Pit Boss Sportsman 820 Pellet Grill

The Pit Boss Sportsman 820SP wood pellet grill on a white background.
Pit Boss

For a different kind of backyard BBQ, you should try your hand at cooking with a pellet grill. And if you’re going to go all in on this unique approach, we recommend the Pit Boss Sportsman 820. You can cook just about anything in this bad boy, thanks to multiple cooking modes and a temperature range that runs from 180 degrees to 500 degrees. With 800 square inches of cooking space, the Sportsman also includes a slide plate flame broiler, a built-in spice rank, and the ability to monitor and control cooking cycles via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

These types of grill deals are worth their weight in gold, but we’re not sure how long these discounts will last. Save $140 on the Pit Boss Ultimate and $120 on the Sportsman 820 while these sales last. And while you’re here, you should also take a look at some of the best Bluetooth speaker deals we found this week. After all, a BBQ is nothing without music!

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
