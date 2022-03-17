ProForm Vue vs. NordicTrack Vault: Which fits your style?

Home fitness has been a hot item for years, and the pandemic sent things skyrocketing, with more and more people working from home and gyms closing everywhere. It’s not surprising that companies took notice and started improving their at-home offerings.

Peloton was the first company to hit mega-popularity with its video-connected stationary bike, featuring live workouts and interactive trainers. Or were they? NordicTrack may be remembered by some for its 1980s and 1990s infomercials with slick spandex-clad, bushy-haired fitness models gleefully striding away. But it was Peloton that made fitness sexy — and social: People were sharing their progress, best class lists, and recommendations all over the internet and the pandemic only helped it grow.

Since then other companies have taken note — notably NordicTrack and ProForm upped the game, offering unique exercise options focusing on connectivity and user feedback. While all these names are no doubt at the top of your Google search list for “best at-home fitness machines,” how do you possibly choose between them all? That’s where we come in. Today, we’ll compare the similarities and differences of the ProForm Vue and the NordicTrack Vault, and see how they rate.

What is ProForm Vue?

The ProForm Vue is a large fitness mirror with a built-in touchscreen that allows users to workout with a live trainer or use pre-recorded sessions. The mirror acts as a guide to match your form. ProForm Vue comes with 30 pounds of weights that attach to the back of the mirror and has speakers built-in to the mirror so you can hear your workout instructor.

What is NordicTrack Vault?

The NordicTrack Vault is also a fitness mirror with a built-in touchscreen, and operates in largely the same way as the ProForm. You can connect it to iFIT for live workouts or recorded content. There are two packages for the equipment; one with weights and resistance bands, and one with just shelves and a towel. The NordicTrack Vault boasts a solid carbon-steel frame, and its Complete package also comes with a relatively robust set of resistance bands, weights, and kettlebells.

Pros and cons: ProForm Vue vs. NordicTrack Vault

The two mirror-based fitness devices are similar in many ways, providing streamed content that you can follow while also seeing your own form as you exercise. Both have built-in speakers and Bluetooth connectivity, and both swivel to allow for rear storage. Let’s break down the differences.

Price

The ProForm Vue is selling for $1,499 at the time of this writing. That price includes the Vue mirror, a 10-pound barbell, two 5-pound dumbbells, and four 2.5 weight plates, all of which clip to the backside of the Vue mirror. It also includes an iFIT Family membership and 30 days of free streaming of live and on-demand fitness. Shipping is free, and there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee. The Vue has a two-year warranty on the frame and one year on parts and labor. ProForm offers financing options, too.

The NordicTrack Vault is selling for $1,895 with no additional weights and bands (the Standalone package), or $2,695 for the package that includes exercise mats, two yoga blocks, three resistance bands, three-loop bands, six sets of dumbbells ranging from five to 30 pounds, and 20-pound and 30-pound kettlebells (the Complete package). Both models include a one-year subscription to iFIT, and financing is available. The Vault has a 10-year warranty for the frame, a two-year parts warranty, and a one-year labor warranty.

Winner: ProForm.

Content and subscription fees

Both the Vue and the Vault use iFit for the delivery of content. The iFit app costs $39 per month (new users get 30 days free). Your family can use a single membership, and the app is required to access live and on-demand workouts.

iFit claims to have a library of over 16,000 live and on-demand classes ranging from yoga to strength to cardio. While not all content is specific to the fitness mirrors, there are plenty of workouts designed specifically for mirror use.

Winner: Tie

Size

The ProForm Vue is 24.25 x 14 inches and 72.65 inches tall. It has a rotating base to allow you to access the weight holders on the back, but otherwise won’t take up a lot of your floor, and you can use it as a mirror when you’re not working out. You’ll likely want some space in front of it to exercise.

The NordicTrack Vault is 24.3 x 14 inches and 72.7 inches tall. It also rotates for positioning, but it adds a small storage cabinet that the mirror will also cover and hide when not in use.

Winner: Nordic Track by a hair.

Screen size and connectivity

The ProForm Vue has a 22-inch vertical high-definition touchscreen built-in to the mirror that becomes “invisible” when turned off. It features a Bluetooth connection so you can hook up your headphones before a workout rather than using the onboard speakers.

The NordicTrack Vault’s touchscreen is a whopping 32 inches. The model also has onboard speakers and a Bluetooth connection for audio or heart rate monitor.

Winner: NordicTrack Vault’s bigger screen lets you focus on your workouts and see more info at a glance.

Weight and setup

The ProForm Vue weighs 140 pounds, and the company recommends having two people involved in the set-up, as the mirror is heavy. You can download an app that will walk you through the unpacking and setup.

The NordicTrack Vault may be named Vault for a good reason: It weighs 258 pounds (not including the weights and kettlebells) and features a carbon-steel frame. NordicTrack also recommends having a second person available for setup and an app (the same app) for setup instructions. They’ve also made a video that shows you how to organize the weights in the back so that everything fits properly.

Winner: NordicTrack. While it may be harder to move initially, this gear seems ready to last a lifetime.

Overall winner: NordicTrack Vault

Not surprising for two mirrors, these fitness products are quite comparable. If you’re looking to spend a little less, the ProFrom Vue will likely be the model you choose.

If you’re concerned with long-term service and durability, the NordicTrack Complete package is likely your best bet. Its 10-year frame warranty is impressive. You might also lean towards the Vault if you prefer the idea of getting a full weight and kettlebell set that stores away easily. Plus, with its vault-like build and closed storage, it’s just a nicer-looking package.

