The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 and Ring Video Doorbell Elite are among the most expensive video doorbells on the market. Offering smart alerts, HD video capture, customizable motion zones, and plenty of other perks, the two video doorbells don’t cut many (or any) corners when it comes to home security. There are tons of similarities between the two devices — but is one better than the other?

Here’s a closer look at the Ring Video Doorbell Elite and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 to help you decide which is best for your front door.

Design

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 looks more traditional than the Ring Video Doorbell Elite. Clocking in at 4.49 inches by 1.9 inches (and less than an inch thick), it’s designed like most other Ring doorbells. It’s only available in satin nickel, but it’s a great color that complements most color schemes.

By comparison, the Ring Video Doorbell Elite is 4.80 inches by 2.75 inches. And while it’s technically close to three inches thick, much of the device penetrates through the exterior wall during installation, leaving only a slim profile visible. It’s available in satin nickel, pearl white, Venetian, and satin black. By all accounts, it’s one of the best-looking devices in the Ring lineup.

Winner: Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Installation

The Ring Video Doorbell Elite offers power over ethernet functionality — which is unique in the world of video doorbells and requires either a professional installation or highly advanced DIY skills. You’ll also need to install the Elite Power Kit and tinker with your junction box (or install the one included with your video doorbell). It’s a bit complex, and if you’re working with a traditional home wiring setup, there’s a good chance installation will be more strenuous than other smart home products you’ve worked with.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 offers a more typical installation experience, with wired support that’s compatible with most standard doorbell systems.

Winner: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Features and specs

The Ring Elite is designed for both businesses and homes and offers plenty of features to accommodate both types of properties. This includes two-way audio with noise cancellation, customizable motion zones, 160-degree horizontal viewing angle, and 90-degree vertical viewing angle, 1080p HD video capture, and support for Alexa. Support for power over ethernet is also a big win, as it’s a reliable connection type that helps keep your camera online.

The Video Doorbell Pro 2 is arguably just as capable, with a 1536 HD+ resolution, two-way audio, support for Ring’s 3D Motion Detection with Bird’s Eye View (which gives you detailed information about how a person approached your home), and a horizontal and vertical viewing angle of 150-degrees.

Winner: Tie

Pricing and subscriptions

The Ring Video Doorbell Elite costs $350 and the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 costs $250. Keep in mind that you’ll also want to pick up a monthly Ring subscription, which grants you access to all the features available on these doorbells. The plans are the same for both products, with a Basic plan costing $4 per month and offering video recording for one doorbell, a Plus plan costing $10 per month and adding an extended warranty, and the Pro plan costing $20 per month and designed for homes with a Ring security system.

Winner: Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2

Verdict

If you’re interested in the reliability of power over ethernet, it’s hard to beat the Ring Video Doorbell Elite. The ethernet connection and a secure power source allow it to produce incredibly vivid images without delay. It’s also just as easy to use as all the other Ring video doorbells, thanks to an intuitive smartphone app.

However, most homes will find the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 perfectly suitable for their needs. It boasts a higher resolution image, but the installation process is easier and it’s $100 cheaper than the Elite. You’ll lose out on the power over an ethernet connection and the slim profile of the Elite, but there aren’t many other reasons to opt for the business-level Elite if you’re living in a typical suburban home.

