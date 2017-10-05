Qoobo is a headless robotic cat that just may serve as a therapy animal

Why it matters to you Qoobo could be the pet you never knew you wanted. With no shedding, scratching, or hissing to speak of, this might be the robocat of your dreams.

Who needs a head when you have a tail? And not just any tail — a cat tail. If ever you’re in need of something soft to hold and squeeze (in hopes that you’re squeezing all your troubles away), we present you the Qoobo. It’s a product that is every bit as weird as its name. Described most simply as a headless (but tail-full) robotic cat, you may not think that a decapitated stuffed animal could do you much good, but you could be wrong.

The bizarre device comes from the wackily creative minds of Yukai Engineering Co., a Tokyo-based electronics company. It’s two pounds of fluff that features neither limbs nor a face, but even without those key features, may be enough to satisfy your need for fluff. Like a real cat, it will respond to your touch, but unlike a real cat, it will only ever vibrate or wag its tail. Come to think of it, if real cats only had those two reactions, things wouldn’t be so bad either.

One “uses” the Qoobo by placing it in your lap, where it will stay for as long as you like (again, unlike a real cat). Apparently, it is meant to behave something like a therapy animal and the company wanted to emulate the “healing qualities” of a cuddly animal sitting on your lap and wagging its tail.

“In development, we stuck to the good feeling of weight. … In addition, we have studied the actual tail and developed mechanisms and programs to reproduce the movement,” the company said in a statement.

Qoobo comes in two colors (husky gray or French brown) and measures around a foot in diameter. It’s unclear yet how much you have to pay for this ball of fur (which honestly, looks like it could be a great pillow), but shipments are anticipated for 2018. So if you are looking for a way to bring some love into your life, but aren’t sure that you’re ready for the responsibility that comes with a living creature, perhaps Qoobo is a good way to start.