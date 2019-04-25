Share

QVC just took every other online merchant to school with a massive discount on the second-generation Amazon Echo with a 3-month voucher for Pandora Premium. The minimum you save with this deal is $128. If this is your first order with QVC, the promotional code TAKE10 deducts an additional $10, for total savings of $138.

The Amazon Echo first-generation model was Amazon’s first smart speaker. The original Echo introduced the Alexa voice assistant, and its internal speakers filled the room with unexpectedly full and vibrant music. In the two and a half years since the first version’s introduction, Amazon and many other companies have developed thousands of devices that work with the Echo and respond to Alexa voice commands for more than 100,000 Amazon-certified Alexa Skills.

The second-generation Amazon Echo in the QVC deal has upgraded omnidirectional 2.5-inch woofers and 0.6-inch tweeters with Dolby technology. The Echo plays 360-degree audio with an improved bass response and clear vocals. The new Echo also has equalizer settings you can adjust to your room configuration or personal preference via Alexa voice commands. If you buy two Echos, you can configure them as a pair for even higher quality sound in stereo. QVC limits this sale to no more than five per customer, so at this price, buying two is still a great bargain.

Seven integrated microphones give the Echo what Amazon terms “Far-field voice recognition.” In most circumstances, the smart speaker will hear and respond to your voice even in a room with music or home theater systems playing at full volume.

The original Echo had a hard plastic casing. The second-generation model has a fabric cover, in your choice of charcoal, heather gray, or sandstone for a more contemporary and warmer appearance in your home.

Normally priced $188 if purchased separately, this limited-time bundle of the Amazon Echo and a 3-month voucher for Pandora Premium is on sale on QVC for $60. If you’re new to QVC and this is your first order, you can take another $10 off the price with the code TAKE10. This extraordinary sale lasts until April 29, so if you want the best deal on an Amazon Echo we’ve ever seen, grab this opportunity. The Pandora Premium voucher is a bonus, but even without the voucher, this is a crazy good deal.