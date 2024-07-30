 Skip to main content
Ring doorbells are up to 50% off at Best Buy this week

A Ring Video Doorbell 4 mounted near a home's front door.
There are some great Ring deals happening at Best Buy right now. We’ve picked out the best of the bunch with discounts on the Ring Video Doorbell as well as the Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 1080p Security Camera for when you need extra peace of mind. If you’re keen to secure your home, this is what you need. Here’s all you need to know about the two deals, but bear in mind that each is likely to end very soon, so you’ll need to be fast to avoid missing out.

Ring Video Doorbell — $50, was $100

Person installing Ring video doorbell
One of the best video doorbells around, the Ring Video Doorbell is a delight to use. It offers 1080p HD video along with two-way talk, so you can easily check up on your home from anywhere, and you can even chat with anyone you see on your property right though the camera. It’s possible to adjust the motion zone settings so the doorbell only focuses on the areas you need to protect. You’ll then get real-time mobile notifications any time someone comes over. It also has infrared night vision so it works in low light situations, and you can use Quick Replies to chat with a delivery person. It also works with Alexa, so you can hear audio announcements when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the sensors.

Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 1080p Security Camera — $55, was $100

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery with Pan-Tilt mount, installed outdoors.
For added safety, consider adding one of the best home security cameras to your home. Something like the Ring Stick Up Indoor/Outdoor Wire Free 1080p Security Camera is a great choice. It enables you to watch over your home in 1080p HD video with the option to check in via Live View any time you need to. As well as that, you can use the camera to hear and speak to people from your phone or tablet, so it’s perfect for checking in on situations. You can gain real-time notifications whenever motion is detected, but you can also adjust how sensitive those motion sensors are. The camera takes minutes to set up with the included installation kit. It’s as easy as sticking it in the desired place of your home. It’s possible to adjust privacy zones as well as audio privacy as needed, and you can always receive notifications via Alexa any time you need to hear something.

