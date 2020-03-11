After Tuesday’s accidentally leak, Ring steered into the skid and formally announced the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, the newest iterations of the company’s video doorbells. The new doorbells expand upon the best features of the previous generation with the introduction of “near zone,” an adjustable motion zone that can pick up activity within 5 to 15 feet of the door.

The new video doorbells have improved 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi for more reliable, consistent connections and to make better use of the built-in Alexa compatibility. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus (but not the base Video Doorbell 3) packs a new feature called Pre-Roll. While the majority of motion-activated devices begin recording and displaying video the moment motion is detected, Pre-Roll lets the user see exactly what triggered the sensor. Pre-Roll displays the four seconds prior to the motion sensor being triggered, which can be vital to identifying a potential suspect.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is battery-powered — an important distinction, as features similar to Pre-Roll have been available on wired doorbells, but never before on a battery-powered device. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 has 1080p video streaming and recording, two-way audio, and the ability to set up privacy zones. It’s night vision features mean you can see what’s going on outside your door even at the darkest parts of the day.

In addition to the new doorbells, Ring also announced redesigns of the Ring Chime and the Ring Chime Pro, devices that provide audible notifications throughout the home when the doorbell is rung or the motion sensor is activated. The Ring Chime Pro also functions as a Wi-Fi extender for better productivity throughout the entire home.

After the recent controversy surrounding consumer privacy, Ring has introduced Privacy Zones. These are areas where the doorbell will not record. Users can also disable video or audio recording on both of the new doorbells to guarantee their privacy.

The Ring Video Doorbell 3 and the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus are available for pre-order on Amazon and from Ring for $200 and $250, respectively. Users will be able to purchase the devices starting on April 8 in the United States.

