  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ring is helping your video doorbell get spooky for Halloween

By

The folks at Ring have unloaded a volley of video doorbell customizations to mark the impending arrival of Halloween. You can now kit out your front doorbell with new faceplates, quick replies, and chimes perfect for the spooky season.

New quick replies help inject some personality into the automated responses to someone at the door. Lines like, “Tell us what brings you here … or we’ll put a spell on you!” can be shouted when you can’t answer yourself. Others include, “Boo! Leave us a message if you dare [evil laugh],” “Just a minute! Feel free to park your broom,” and “Please leave the package (and any hocus pocus) outside.” Quick replies can be seen as a kind of smart answering machine, whereby visitors can interact with the prompts and leave messages relevant to the quick reply you set. They’re pretty easy to set up, too.

You can spruce up the exterior of your Ring doorbell with new exterior faceplates, too. You can get bats and spiderwebs on your Ring Video Doorbell 2. For the Ring Video Doorbell 3, Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, and Ring Video Doorbell 4, there are two options now available: Halloween pumpkins and an autumn scene. As always, Ring also has 16 different colored faceplates to choose from. If you need help doing the swap, we’ve got the installation rundown here.

The Ring Doorbell app.

Lastly, there are some appropriately chilling chimes you can add. Bats, ghosts, howling, screaming, ominous organ tones, creepy laughs, a screeching cat, and a creaky door are just some of the new doorbell sounds you can set to greet trick-or-treaters. We know the Christmas stuff will be hitting store shelves the millisecond the clock strikes 12:01 on the morning of November 1, but don’t worry, Ring has you covered there, too.

The customizability of the Ring Video Doorbell 3 stood out as one of its selling features in our review. Halloween notwithstanding, it’s great to be able to mix up the look and feel of the doorbell to match whatever seasonal décor you’re working with.

If these new additions don’t drag would-be visitors kicking and screaming into the Halloween spirit, we don’t know what will. The new quick replies and chimes are available now through the app, and you can pick up the new Halloween faceplates here.

Editors' Recommendations

Android 12 with Material You launches today, hits Pixel phones in coming weeks

Google Pixel 6 Image Composite.

If you’ve got a OnePlus 9 phone, you can try the open beta of OxygenOS 12 now

OnePlus 9 Pro shown from the back.

Apple Watch Series 7: Everything you need to know about the latest smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7

The best Linux distros for 2021

Person typing on a laptop.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

How to watch a Russian film team launch to the ISS this week

The Soyuz MS-18 rocket is launched with Expedition 65 NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy, Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Largest comet ever discovered is heading toward the sun — but no need to panic

This illustration shows the distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path.

Best board games 2021: For adults, families, two players, and more

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Best cheap home internet deals for October 2021: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Best cheap treadmill deals for October 2021

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best cheap elliptical machine deals for October 2021

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

iPhone in space: SpaceX crew shares Earth image shot on Apple’s handset

A photo of Earth shot from space using an iPhone 12.