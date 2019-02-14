Share

Amazon’s Ring just added color night vision to all of the brand’s wired smart home security devices. Ring’s battery-operated security devices will get color night vision later but will be the first with High Dynamic Range (HDR) control. The new features will be sent to users via software updates for Ring’s video doorbells and security spotlights and floodlights with motion-detection cameras.

All Ring devices with cameras support night vision. In the past, the infrared sensors used for Ring’s night vision captured monochromatic images and video. With the new color capability in Ring’s night vision, owners will be able to discern more detail for greater protection.

Ring’s battery-powered security devices are the first to gain HDR control, which adjusts luminosity for greater detail in bright and dark areas in an image. While HDR won’t give the wireless cameras in Ring’s security products color, the improved monochrome imagery should help users recognize people at their door. Ring said HDR would be added to the company’s wired security units later.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro Ring Video Doorbell Ring Spotlight Cam Wired Ring Stick Up Cam Wired Ring Video Doorbell 2 Wired Ring Video Doorbell Elite

Ring’s wired security products that gain color night vision include the Video Doorbell (if W\wired), Video Doorbell 2 Wired, Video Doorbell Pro, Video Doorbell Elite, Spotlight Cam Wired, Spotlight Cam Mount, Floodlight Cam Wired, and Stick Up Cam Wired.

The battery-powered Ring security devices that get HDR control include the Video Doorbell, Video Doorbell 2, Spotlight Cam Battery, and Stick Up Cam Battery.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery Ring Spotlight Cam Battery Ring Video Doorbell 2 Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell

When Digital Trends asked about the timeline for adding the second video enhancement features to the two power platforms, a Ring representative said, “They’ll be rolling out in the coming months.”

If consumers have to decide between wired and battery-powered devices with no other differences, the choice will hinge on several factors. Battery-powered devices are usually very easy to install in any location, although you’ll have to change or charge the batteries periodically. Wired devices can be fairly simple if you can connect them to existing doorbell wiring but more complicated if you have to use an electrician.