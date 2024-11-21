Look, if I have to write deal posts all day we might as well have a little fun. What’s more fun than jotting down my thoughts? Saving money. Probably not where you thought I was going with that one. Regardless, Roborock has some excellent Black Friday deals floating around which we’re going to sort through and highlight. This is part one which means another deal feature is coming. Lucky you. At any rate, let’s get into it and just know, now’s the best time to save on smart home tech.

Before we dive in, did you know that Roborock actually sent a robot vacuum into the cold reaches of outer space? The vacuum in question was actually the S8MaxV Ultra, the one and same included in the Black Friday deals below. It made it into outer space, remained operational with several features activated, and made it back to Earth all in working order. Pretty impressive. It was an amazing achievement, but perhaps even more amazing, right now, are these deals.

Roborock Qrevo S — now $460, was $800 43% off

Let’s go over what this robot vacuum delivers. Up to 7,000 pascals of suction power? Check. Self-emptying and refilling thanks to the dock? Check. Mop-lifting, 200 RPM spinning mops, intelligent obstacle avoidance, and upgraded app controls? All check. It’s safe to say the Roborock Qrevo S is a powerhouse. With dynamic dual-spinning mops, 30 adjustable water flow levels, and customized cleaning it can handle both vacuuming and mopping your floors for the ultimate clean. The best part is that when it’s all done it will return to the advanced docking station for an auto mop wash, hot air drying, water refill, and emptying. Saving nearly half off doesn’t hurt either. Don’t miss this Black Friday offer if you’re in the market for something like this.

Save Now

S8MaxV Ultra — now $1,100, was $,1800 39%

Never mind the fact that this vacuum went into the cold vacuum of space and made it back to Earth safe and in working order. It has one of the most advanced all-in-one docks on the market. It offers heated air drying for the mops, auto dust emptying, auto tank refilling for fresh water, auto detergent dispensing, hot water mop washing, and even dock self-cleaning. That’s right, even the dock will self-clean itself between runs to make sure the vacuum isn’t making a big mess later.

As for the vacuum, it offers corner-to-edge cleaning, intelligent dirt detection with re-wash and re-mop modes, reactive AI 2.0 obstacle avoidance and smart navigation, and pet-friendly features. For example, with the latter, you can check in remotely using the vacuum’s video camera to check on pets or take snapshots. A built-in intelligent voice assistant allows you to control the system using your voice, too. Just say “Hello Rocky” and off it goes.

Save Now