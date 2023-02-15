Samsung makes a robot vacuum, and it’s $480 off today

Samsung has one of the best robot vacuum deals around right now, although you’ll need to do a tiny bit of work to get the full discount. The Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station is currently $420 instead of $800 so you save $380. However, scroll down on the listing and tell Samsung what robot vacuum you previously owned and you save an extra $100 once you add the robot vacuum to your cart, bringing it down to $320. A saving of $480 is a huge deal and one we can’t see sticking around for long. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

The Samsung Jet Bot range features in our look at the best robot vacuums thanks to its great functionality. The Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum is a super useful way to keep your home clean and tidy. It uses LiDAR sensors to create accurate room maps for the Jet Bot to navigate. From there, mapping can be controlled using your smartphone so you can get your home cleaned far more efficiently than before. The Jet Bot+ has a comprehensive five-layer filtration system that means as air enters, multiple filters trap 99.99% of micro dust while still releasing clean air.

Intelligent power control also means the Jet Bot can handle hard floors as well as carpets, because it’s smart enough to identify the type of surface as well as the amount of dust it needs to contend with. Able to automatically adjust the suction power as needed means it always cleans powerfully giving you the best results every time. It’s simple to set up no-go areas so the Jet Bot knows where to avoid while it can also recognize rooms and clean areas based on your preferences. You can even use voice assistant support to instruct it.

Via the Smart Things app, you can check its status and gain a live cleaning report at all times, even if you’re not at home. Arguably even better, it heads home to its Clean Station when done, depositing its contents in a dustbin that’s simple to clean with no touching required. The dustbin is fully washable too, so it’s very low maintenance to take care of.

Normally priced at $800, the Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station is down to $420 at Samsung. Save an extra $100 by adding details about a previous robot vacuum bringing the price down to just $320. This is such a great bargain for such a high-end robot vacuum that you really don’t want to miss out.

