Samsung’s new ‘Lite’ cordless vacuum is as powerful as Dyson and has AI smarts

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite
Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite Samsung / Samsung

Samsung announced a number of new products during its World of Samsung event in Frankfurt in the middle of march, including new fridges where Bixby can open the doors, and the world’s most powerful cordless vacuum. With the dust having settled on those launches however, the company has thrown another offering into the mix after announcing the Bespoke AI Jet Lite on its newsroom

Matching the same suction power as Dyson’s flagship Gen5Detect, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite has 280W of power within its lightweight build thanks to Samsung’s HexaJet Motor, which is the same motor the company also put in the top-of-the-range Bespoke AI Jet Ultra. The motor is said to rotate at 140,000rpm, which is in fact 5,000rpm more than Dyson’s offering, though we’re not going to count so we’re taking Samsung’s word for that.  

Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite weight and specs

In handheld mode, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite weighs 1.45kg, said to be 23 per cent lighter than the Samsung VS9700, while with the brush attached, the cordless stick weighs under 3kg. It’s what is inside that counts here however, with this cordless vacuum featuring AI Cleaning Mode 2.0, said to enable it to classify more cleaning environments, from short-pile carpets to corners by sensing the brush load and vacuuming air pressure. 

After establishing the cleaning environment, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite will then automatically adjust its settings, such as suction power, reducing battery use by 14 per cent and increasing maneuverability by 8 per cent compared to using the non-AI-powered Mid mode.

Like the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, the Bespoke AI Jet Lite also includes a HEPA Filtration System to capture the finer dust particles, while the All-in-one Clean Station offers a hygienic way to empty the dustbin and automatically charge the vacuum cleaner. 

Samsung hasn’t released pricing information for the Bespoke AI Jet Lite, though it has said it will be available to purchase starting this month, with availability and exact launch dates varying by region. 

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
