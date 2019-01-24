Digital Trends
Smart Home

Science attempts to settle a long-running dispute among Brits

Trevor Mogg
By

It’s an issue about which every Brit has a strong opinion; one that can lead to lively conversations, impassioned debates, and even heated arguments. In a worst-case scenario, it can descend into a slanging match full of expletives.

No, we’re not talking about Brexit. We’re talking about how to make the perfect cup of tea.

Making the perfect cup of tea is a hugely controversial matter in the U.K. Arguments abound over whether to add the milk before the water or vice versa (or whether to put milk in at all), how long to let the tea bag steep, whether to squeeze it,  how much sugar to add (or not) … and so on.

It should be noted that while the act of forgoing loose leaves in favor of tea bags will be considered by most purists as an unforgivable deed bordering on the scandalous, the convenience of the little packets of dried leaves means it’s the method of choice for most Brits.

Indeed, it’s the humble tea bag that features in a recent BBC show (above) that turned to science to try to discover how to make the perfect cuppa.

science attempts to settle a long running dispute among brits tea trevor mogg
Trevor Mogg

Calling on the services of scientist and expert tea maker Stuart Farrimond, presenter Cherry Healey sets out to learn the dos and don’ts when it comes to knocking together a brew.

Healey starts off by showing Farrimond how she would usually make a cup of tea, though instead of a teacup or mug, she uses a styrofoam cup similar to what you get from a drinks machine.

Healey’s routine involves first putting the tea bag in the cup, followed by the hot water, and then squeezing the bag while saying, “La-la-la-la.” Note: It’s not clear if this unexpected utterance is part of her usual routine, perhaps performed in the belief that it helps to infuse the full flavor of the tea into the water — or merely a habit she’s had since childhood — but it’s really not thought to make any difference to the taste of the drink.

Casting a critical eye over the final result, Farrimond comments somewhat harshly that the effort “leaves a lot to be desired.” Why? For starters, that styrofoam cup is actually good for nothing (apart from stopping the drink from going everywhere, obviously). Such cups absorb flavor molecules, the scientist explains, taking the taste down a notch even before you’ve had a chance to sip it.

Avoiding hard water is also very important, according to Farrimond, as the calcium within it causes a chemical reaction that not only reduces the tea’s flavor, but also produces an unattractive scum.

Prep time

With no word on the eternal water-before-milk-or-milk-before-water debate, Farrimond instead focuses on preparation time, telling Healey to make a cup of tea by letting the bag steep for a full five minutes — way longer than most people have the patience for. The presenter obliges, and, thankfully, refrains from saying “la-la-la” the whole time while the drink sits there.

Leaving the tea to steep for longer boosts not only the flavor, but also the drink’s levels of antioxidants and caffeine, so says the scientist.

With the drink finally ready, the presenter performs the all-important taste test.

“This actually has flavor,” a wide-eyed Healey says with so much enthusiasm that you can’t help wondering if she’s been drinking something akin to dirty bathwater all her life.

So there you have it — how to make the perfect cup of tea. Perhaps.

Don't Miss

Amazon is building a fleet of autonomous robots to deliver packages to your door
abode systems gateway upgrade essentials kit lifestyle holding
Smart Home

Abode Systems upgrades its smart home gateway with new chip and Z-Wave Plus

Palo Alto-based Abode Systems is adding an upgrade to its popular smart home starter kit by replacing its central gateway with a second-generation version that supports cellular backup and enhanced Z-Wave support.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best buy black friday appliance deals ge gdt655smjes body
Smart Home

Put away that sponge and let us help you pick the best dishwasher for your buck

Tired of doing dishes by hand? Take a look at our picks of the four best dishwashers currently available and let a machine do the dirty work for you. They’ll do a much better job, anyway.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Echo Dot Best Smart Home 2018
Smart Home

You can play NPR’s ‘Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me’ on your smart speaker

You can play "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me" on Amazon Echo speakers or Google Home devices with the new Wait Wait Quiz. It's hosted by Peter Sagal and Bill Kurtis and will be updated every week with new questions.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
walabot home fall detecting bot akp 3362 f 3 web
Smart Home

Walabot Home, a device aimed at keeping seniors safe, expands its capabilities

When you have to be away from your elderly family members, Walabot Home can serve as your surrogate. This device can detect when your loved one falls and will call for help — no wearables or user input required.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Smart Home

Allergies acting up? Thes best air purifiers on the market can offer relief

Indoor air is often more contaminated than the air outside, which can cause an array of health issues over time. Luckily, these air purifiers can easily rid your home or office of unwanted allergens and contaminants.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
nest two factor authentication camera indoor smart apartment header
Smart Home

Hackers hijack Nest camera, issue fake warning of North Korea missile attack

A Nest security camera hijacked by hackers who used the device to issue a fake warning about an incoming North Korean nuclear missile attack heading toward Los Angeles, Chicago, and Ohio.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Vivint Smart Home Security System Review
Product Review

Making a smart home can be a DIY job, but security should be left to the pros

Sure, you can DIY a smart home system, but when it comes to security, you should seriously consider professional monitoring and service. That’s where Vivint comes in. Is it worth the lofty price?
Posted By Caleb Denison
starbucks-coffee
Smart Home

Starbucks coffee delivery lands in 6 more cities via Uber Eats

Starbucks is in the process of expanding its coffee delivery service far beyond Miami. Available via the Uber Eats app, the service has just launched in San Francisco, with five additional cities joining in the coming weeks.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to tell if someone is stealing your wi fi guy
Computing

Think someone's leeching off your Wi-Fi connection? Here's how to find out

It's important to find out immediately if anyone is stealing your bandwidth. Here's how to tell if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi using a few simple tools, along with some suggestions on improving security.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Rami Malek BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Freddie Mercury
Smart Home

Sing with Freddie Mercury with the ‘Ay-Oh with Bohemian Rhapsody’ Alexa skill

20th Century Fox announced a new Alexa Skill for Freddie Mercury fans. To celebrate the digital release of Bohemian Rhapsody and a National Day of "Ay-Oh," fans can download the Ay-Oh with Bohemian Rhapsody Skill.
Posted By Bruce Brown
instant pot lux review button controls close up
Smart Home

Instant Pot Duo vs. Lux: Which multicooker is really better?

The Instant Pot Duo and the Instant Pot Lux are two of Instant Pots' best-selling models and both are great options. But what’s the difference between the two? Which one is better? Let's break it down.
Posted By Erika Rawes
fake ios amazon alexa setup app echo dot 3rd gen
Smart Home

Amazon confirms it has 10,000 employees working on Amazon Alexa

Amazon has 10,000 employees who work on Alexa development. Thousands of people focus on building Alexa's knowledge base while others work on Alexa's personality, machine learning, interaction, conversational skills, and other features.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon pulls echo wall clock
Smart Home

Amazon pulls Echo Wall Clock off the market due to connectivity issues

After customer complaints about connectivity issues, Amazon has pulled the Echo Wall Clock from the market. According to an Amazon spokesperson, the company plans to start selling the Echo Wall Clock again when the problem is resolved.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to set up voice match google home listen 1500x1000
Smart Home

Want to change the voice, gender, or language on Google Home? Here's how

If you'd like to hear what Google Assistant sounds like speaking in a male voice, or a female voice that's different from the default voice, you can easily make the switch using the Google Home app.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes