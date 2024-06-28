Walmart cut the price of this propane grill from $480 to $200

With summer well on its way, the weather has become nice enough that you’re probably considering some outdoor activities like grilling. Luckily, there are a lot of great grill deals in the lead-up to summer, so it’s a perfect opportunity to pick one up if you don’t have one or want to upgrade to something a little bit nicer. For example, the Seizeen Propane Grill usually goes for $480, but Walmart has discounted it down to just $200, saving you $280 in the process.

Why you should buy the Seizeen 4-Burner Propane Grill

Some of the best outdoor grills are the ones that give you a lot of capacity, and the Seizeen propane grill does just that with a 23×13-inch grilling area and a slightly smaller 23×4-inch heating area, so you have a couple of ways you can cook your food. Also, as the name suggests, this is a 4-burner propane grill and can handle a whopping 8550 BTU of heat, of which you lose very little given that the griddle plate is just 0.8mm, so you don’t have to waste a bunch of heat warming up it up. Lighting up is pretty easy, given that it comes with an electronic igniter, so no playing around with matches and potentially getting burned.

The Seizeen grill also has a couple of side tables for plates and any additional utensils, although it does come with a couple of hooks for storage and use as well. Speaking of storage, the two wheels make it easy to move it around, so if you don’t really have a ton of space to put in, you can store it easily and only bring it out when needed. Also, it has the fun feature of a bottle opener, which is a nice touch for those who enjoy a drink while they grill.

All in all, the Seizeen 4-Burner Propane Grill is a great option if you want a solid mid-range grill with lots of grilling space and without spending a ton of money. The deal from Walmart that brings it down to just $200 makes it a steal, although if it still doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, you should check out some of these other great grill deals.