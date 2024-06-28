 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart cut the price of this propane grill from $480 to $200

By
Seizeen 4 Burner Propane Grill
Seizeen

With summer well on its way, the weather has become nice enough that you’re probably considering some outdoor activities like grilling. Luckily, there are a lot of great grill deals in the lead-up to summer, so it’s a perfect opportunity to pick one up if you don’t have one or want to upgrade to something a little bit nicer. For example, the Seizeen Propane Grill usually goes for $480, but Walmart has discounted it down to just $200, saving you $280 in the process.

Why you should buy the Seizeen 4-Burner Propane Grill

Some of the best outdoor grills are the ones that give you a lot of capacity, and the Seizeen propane grill does just that with a 23×13-inch grilling area and a slightly smaller 23×4-inch heating area, so you have a couple of ways you can cook your food. Also, as the name suggests, this is a 4-burner propane grill and can handle a whopping 8550 BTU of heat, of which you lose very little given that the griddle plate is just 0.8mm, so you don’t have to waste a bunch of heat warming up it up. Lighting up is pretty easy, given that it comes with an electronic igniter, so no playing around with matches and potentially getting burned.

The Seizeen grill also has a couple of side tables for plates and any additional utensils, although it does come with a couple of hooks for storage and use as well. Speaking of storage, the two wheels make it easy to move it around, so if you don’t really have a ton of space to put in, you can store it easily and only bring it out when needed. Also, it has the fun feature of a bottle opener, which is a nice touch for those who enjoy a drink while they grill.

All in all, the Seizeen 4-Burner Propane Grill is a great option if you want a solid mid-range grill with lots of grilling space and without spending a ton of money. The deal from Walmart that brings it down to just $200 makes it a steal, although if it still doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, you should check out some of these other great grill deals.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Walmart dropped the price of this Blackstone griddle to under $200
The Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill out on the lake.

Summer is almost here, but are you even close to being ready for it if you aren't prepped to cook outside? We've been looking at grill deals to get ahead of the season, and this deal on a Blackstone Duo makes the price so affordable we had to talk about it. This Blackstone Duo, which is usually $293, is now down to $197. That saves you $96, which is quite a lot of food even with today's prices. Read on to see why we like it or go ahead and tap that button below to see the deal straight away. Don't wait too long, however, to make this purchase. For one, summer is coming soon and the heat is already here. Also, we never know when this deal will end.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill
The full name of this Blackstone Duo is the Blackstone Duo 17-inch Propane Griddle and Charcoal Grill and once you understand it, you'll see that the name alone tells you just about everything you need to know about this grill before you decide to buy it or not. One side has the flat griddle for searing and making those morning eggs and pancakes, while the other has the grill for burgers and more. But what about the 17 part, is this is mini device that's only 17 inches wide? Not at all, you'll actually get a huge rectangular area for each cooking element. The grill area is 16 x 15.75 inches and the griddle is 17 x 15.75 inches. The griddle top is, according to Blackstone, enough for 69 bacon slices.

Read more
Best smart lock deals: Save on Yale, Philips, August, and more
A person opening the Yale Assure Lock 2 with their Apple Watch.

A couple of great ways to add some security to your home at a discount is by shopping the best security camera deals and the best Ring doorbell deals. But if you want to go a step further one thing worth considering is a smart lock, and there are quite a few smart lock deals worth taking a look at right now. The best smart lock deals out there include the likes of Philips, August, Eufy, and Yale, as well as some other quality brands that are discounting smart lock models. You can read onward to find all of the details you need in order to save on a new smart lock, and if you’d like to further add some savings around the house check out all of the robot vacuum deals, portable power station deals, pressure washer deals, and refrigerator deals going on right now as well.
Philips Fingerprint Door Lock — $85, was $120

Philips is one of the most popular brands when it comes to smart home devices. With the Philips Fingerprint Door Lock you can not only save big but ensure some security around the house. It has an auto-lock timer that ranges between 30 and 180 seconds, or you can manually lock it by holding a button on the keypad. Your fingerprint is how you’ll ultimately unlock this lock, and it boasts a 99.99% recognition rate to keep both intruders and tech frustrations away. You can also program a PIN using the more traditional keypad with this lock, making it a quality and versatile option for your home.

Read more
Best Amazon Echo deals: Save on Pop, Show, Dot, and Studio
Amazon Echo (4th Gen) on a kitchen counter.

If you're in the Amazon ecosystem, use Amazon Alexa regularly, and want to expand your collection of smart home devices, then you'll be happy to know that Amazon has a whole range of Echo devices for you to pick from. Even better, a lot of these regularly show up on our lists of best smart speakers and best smart displays, so you're getting a quality product almost regardless of what you're picking up. Of course, there's a huge selection, and Echo devices can get quite expensive, which is why we've gone out and found our favorite Echo deals and collected them below.

Also, if you're maybe interested in another ecosystem, you could check out these Google Nest deals instead.
Best Amazon Echo deals

Read more