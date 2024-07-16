Must see: This ultra-useful Shark stick vacuum is $100 off for Prime Day

Vacuums are one of the most coveted items to purchase during Amazon Prime Day. From wired and handheld vacuums to robot vacuums, there is a deal on here for anyone who wants to invest in a product to help clean their home. Prime members can now save 40% on one of the most popular vacuums on the market, the Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum. This device is now available for $150 with an original price of $250. Now, that sounds like a deal you can’t miss out on! Keep reading to find out more about this fan-favorite vacuum and check out some of the best Shark Prime Day deals.

Why you should buy the Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum

This corded vacuum stick can be used on most surfaces including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles and furniture. Its powerful suction is perfect for deep cleaning carpets, picking up pet hair and dander, and finding debris on hardwood floors. This vacuum includes specialized pet tools that help capture embedded pet hair on all surfaces while also extending reach into hard-to-access areas such as under couches and behind furniture. You can switch from carpet mode and hard-floor mode, with just the touch of a button to ensure multi-surface cleaning throughout your entire home.

The best part about the Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum is that it can convert into a handheld vacuum, giving you a 2-in-1 product. Once converted into a handheld, this vacuum will give your living space a floor-to-ceiling clean without having to use multiple devices. You will be able to see hidden debris and pet hair around your home with powerful lights on the vacuum itself and nozzle. You won’t have to worry about creating a mess with an easy-to-empty, extra-large dust cup that ejects right into the garbage.

Customers love the Shark HV322 Rocket Deluxe Pro Corded Stick Vacuum, and right now you can get it for just $150. Be sure to add this device to your cart and check out some of the other Prime Day deals to complete your cart.