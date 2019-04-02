Digital Trends
Smart Home

SimpliSafe launches self-install smart home security systems in the U.K.

Bruce Brown
By

Boston-based SimpliSafe began selling its smart home security system in the U.K. on April 2, 2019. Despite a decrease in overall crime rates for several decades, burglary rates have increased during the same period, according to the U.K. Office for National Statistics.

On the introduction of its SimpliSafe system, the company claims it is the first to offer an affordable, wireless, self-installed home security system with professional monitoring in the country. Only 13 percent of U.K. households currently have professionally monitored home security systems with police dispatch, according to a SimpliSafe survey.

As in the U.S., SimpliSafe customers can purchase pre-configured security systems or build a custom component combination directly on the company website. All systems include a 60-day money-back guarantee plus free shipping and returns.

Pre-packaged SimpliSafe systems are available for a range of homes. The Starter, for example, includes a base unit, a keypad, one entryway contact sensor, a motion detector, and a SimpliCam indoor HD video camera with an integrated motion detector for 279 pounds.

The more comprehensive 504 pound Bamburg system comes with a base station, keypad, three entry sensors, two motion detectors, one Glassbreak Sensor, one panic button, a SimpliCam, a 105-decibel siren, and two key fobs.

SimpliSafe also sells individual component costs to configure a custom setup or add to an existing system. For example, purchased individually, SimpliSafe Entry Sensors are 15 pounds, Motion Sensors cost 30 pounds, SimpliCams are 50 pounds, a Glassbreak Sensor costs 35 pounds, Smoke Detectors are 30 pounds each, Freeze Sensors 30 pounds, and a Water Sensor that detects leaks and floods costs 20 pounds.

In the event of a power failure, a backup battery continues protection for up to 24 hours. SimpliSafe motion detectors are tuned to recognize human heat signatures and will not sound alarms when pets move into range. The SimpliSafe keypad lights up in response to touch, and because it’s battery-operated, you can place it where you want it.

In addition to intrusion, SimpliSafe home security systems also can detect fires, gas leaks, water leakages, flooding, and freezing temperatures. The SimpliSafe Pro interactive monitoring plan provides 24/7 coverage for 13 pounds per month. The top-level Pro Premium plan adds police dispatch, video verification of alarms, text message alert notifications, smartphone app control, and video footage storage for 20 pounds per month. No phone line is required for monitoring services, and there are no contracts so customers can cancel at any time.

“At SimpliSafe, our mission has always been to make every home secure,” SimpliSafe CEO Chad Laurans said in a news release. “This expansion allows us to make our vision an even bigger reality. With our top-grade engineering and unmatched professional monitoring capabilities, SimpliSafe users in the U.K. will be able to count on the same reliable home security services as our customers in the U.S.”

