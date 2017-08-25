Enjoy your coffee whenever you want with the Smarter Coffee

Why it matters to you Why wait on your coffee when it can be waiting for you? It's all possible with the Smarter Coffee.

When you need your coffee, you need your coffee right now. And the Smarter Coffee machine is here to give it to you. This connected device, from smart home company Smarter (the same folks behind the iKettle and the FridgeCam), may just be the company’s most useful appliance. The Smarter Coffee promises to be a “simple and convenient addition to the home, ensuring an enriched brew every time.”

Rather than forcing you to wait on your coffee, the machine ensures that your coffee is waiting for you. Control the Smarter Coffee remotely using the companion app, available on both iOS and Android. You can use the app to control various features including strength, cup size, and even your grind preference (yes, this coffee maker will grind your beans as well).

Like the iKettle, the Smarter Coffee can be set to have your coffee ready first thing in the morning – just tell your app when you expect to be out of bed, and with Wake Up mode, you’ll have a fresh batch of coffee waiting for you. And if your plans change, the coffee won’t go cold – at least not for at least 40 minutes while the hotplate keeps your beverage warm.

And because this machine is IoT connected, it will know when you arrive back home after a long day, and will ask if you need another fresh pot (though hopefully, the answer can be no).

Perhaps even more useful is the device’s compatibility with Amazon Alexa, as well as other smart home devices, including IFTTT and Nest. That means that you can simply tell your coffee maker to start a fresh pot, and it will oblige.

All Smarter Coffee machines come with three interchangeable color panels with black, cream, and red color options, to match your unique kitchen decor.

Already in its second generation, this smart coffee machine has already helped our friends in Europe wake up to the delightful aromas of roasting coffee beans, and now, it’s coming to the United States, too. The Smarter Coffee will be available for purchase later in the year, and is set to retail for $250.