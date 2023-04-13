 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Roll’s Royce of smart wireless meat thermometers is $30 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Yummly smart meat thermometer against a white background alongside a smartphone using the Yummly app.

It’s not everyday you can land a big discount on a piece of tech meant to accompany the best smart grills and smokers, but today you can do just that with the Yummly smart meat thermometer. Best Buy has the handy device marked down to $70, which is a savings of $30, as it would regularly set you back $100. Free next-day shipping is available with your purchase, and you can even order online and pick it up in-store if it’s in stock at your nearest Best Buy. This is a limited time offer and the clock is ticking down, however, so act quickly and pounce on this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Yummly smart meat thermometer

Whether you’re looking to cook outside more often or make more efficient use of the time you spend at your grill, the Yummly smart thermometer makes for a good cooking sidekick. It will help you get the results you want every time, and allows you to choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the Yummly app. It has preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry, all of which help eliminate guesswork and ensure your cooking meat the way you want to be. The Yummly smart meat thermometer comes with a magnetic charging dock and cover, and is powered by two included AAA batteries.

And while it’s crucial to make sure the food you’re cooking is going to turn out just the way you want, what’s most impressive about the Yummly smart meat thermometer is the way it helps you do so. Like many of the best meat thermometers it has a lot of smarts, and they include things like Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to control your cooking through the Yummly app on your mobile device, and it also gets you access to personalized recipes. If you’re a multitasker or have things like appetizers to tend to while you cook, you’ll love this thermometer’s ability to alert you with its built-in timers and alerts. These can come in handy when it’s time to flip your food or adjust the heat if necessary.

Related

The Yummly smart meat thermometer is seeing a $30 discount at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $100 to a sale price of $70. You’ll need to act quickly to grab this one though, as it’s a limited time deal and the clock is ticking.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Be gone, porch pirates: Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $50 off today
Person interacting with the Ring Video Doorbell 3.

If you’re looking for a way to add to your smart home tech lineup while at the same time bring some added security to your home, today you can do so at a discount, as the Ring Video Doorbell 3 is going for just $150 at Amazon today. This sale price is a $50 savings from its regular price of $200. Free shipping is included, and free same-day shipping is available to Prime Members. Should you desire even more savings, you can save up to an additional 20% if you have eligible devices to trade in.

Why you should buy the Ring Video Doorbell 3
Ring is one of the pioneers of video doorbells, and the Ring brand has become synonymous with them. And while the Ring Video Doorbell 3 isn’t Ring’s newest product on the market, it shares many of the features you can find in the newer Ring Video Doorbell 4, and improves mightily upon its predecessor, the Ring Video Doorbell 2.The Video Doorbell 3 has 1080p video quality with enhanced features that let you see, hear, and speak to anyone at your door from your phone, tablet, or computer. You can even set the Video Doorbell 3 up to deliver notifications when anyone presses your doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensors.

Read more
Over 35,000 Amazon shoppers love this Keurig, and it’s $40 off
The Keurig K-Slim single serve coffee maker on a kitchen counter.

For many people the day hasn’t officially started until after a great cup of coffee. Combine this mindset with a solid interest in landing a great deal and today you get the Keurig K-Slim coffee maker, a device that makes that first cup of coffee a lot more convenient. The popular piece of smart home tech has more than 35,000 five-star reviews, and right now the Keurig K-Slim is just $90 at Amazon, which is a $40 savings from its regular price of $130. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and free one-day shipping is in play for Prime Members.

Why you should buy the Keurig K-Slim single-serve coffee maker
When it comes to coffee makers, Keurig has made a name for itself. It’s one of the most well-known brands in coffee making, and it offers multiple models with each expanding a little further upon the offerings of the previous. The K-Slim single-serve coffee maker offers Keurig quality one cup of coffee at a time, making it great for apartments, break rooms, and office kitchens. This coffee maker gives you a range of Keurig features that can enhance your morning brew. It takes just minutes to brew a cup of coffee, and it leaves no mess when you’re finished. Like all of the best Keurig coffee makers, the K-Slim coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup pods.

Read more
Samsung’s having a flash sale on all of its smart refrigerators today
Smart Home fails Samsung refrigerator

Samsung is regarded as one of the best reliable refrigerator brands, and right now you can even consider it one of the more affordable ones. Deals are taking place on a number of different Samsung smart refrigerator models, including the Family Hub refrigerators. These discounts include sale prices as low as $1,700 with a $467 savings, but some models are seeing savings as high as $1,300. There are plenty of Samsung refrigerators to save big on right now, and plenty of variants of Family Hub models available to browse. Free 3-day delivery is included with your purchase of a Samsung Family Hub smart refrigerator.

Why you should buy a Samsung smart refrigerator
With software and wireless technology rapidly making almost every electronics device on the market “smarter” nowadays, it can be easy to look at some of it as gimmicky. The features of Samsung’s lineup of smart refrigerators not only make sense, but bring ease and convenience to your smart home as well. A Samsung smart refrigerator is capable of instantly becoming the centerpiece of your smart home, with the Family Hub model lineup being one of the most capable smart refrigerators of the bunch. These refrigerators allow you to control other appliances and smart devices with what’s called the SmartThings Hub. You can use use this to interact with with Alexa voice controls, to adjust your smart thermostat, and even to see who’s at the front door with one of the best video doorbells.

Read more