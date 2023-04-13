It’s not everyday you can land a big discount on a piece of tech meant to accompany the best smart grills and smokers, but today you can do just that with the Yummly smart meat thermometer. Best Buy has the handy device marked down to $70, which is a savings of $30, as it would regularly set you back $100. Free next-day shipping is available with your purchase, and you can even order online and pick it up in-store if it’s in stock at your nearest Best Buy. This is a limited time offer and the clock is ticking down, however, so act quickly and pounce on this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Yummly smart meat thermometer

Whether you’re looking to cook outside more often or make more efficient use of the time you spend at your grill, the Yummly smart thermometer makes for a good cooking sidekick. It will help you get the results you want every time, and allows you to choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the Yummly app. It has preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry, all of which help eliminate guesswork and ensure your cooking meat the way you want to be. The Yummly smart meat thermometer comes with a magnetic charging dock and cover, and is powered by two included AAA batteries.

And while it’s crucial to make sure the food you’re cooking is going to turn out just the way you want, what’s most impressive about the Yummly smart meat thermometer is the way it helps you do so. Like many of the best meat thermometers it has a lot of smarts, and they include things like Bluetooth connectivity. This allows you to control your cooking through the Yummly app on your mobile device, and it also gets you access to personalized recipes. If you’re a multitasker or have things like appetizers to tend to while you cook, you’ll love this thermometer’s ability to alert you with its built-in timers and alerts. These can come in handy when it’s time to flip your food or adjust the heat if necessary.

The Yummly smart meat thermometer is seeing a $30 discount at Best Buy, which brings its price down from $100 to a sale price of $70. You’ll need to act quickly to grab this one though, as it’s a limited time deal and the clock is ticking.

