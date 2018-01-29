Five high-tech meat thermometers to ensure properly cooked meals

For some people, there’s nothing scarier in the kitchen than the color pink. While you might underwhelm dinner guests by serving a steak that is too rare or too well-done, you can also make people extremely sick if you put undercooked chicken on their plate. That being the case, here are a few meat thermometers that will make sure your meat is perfectly cooked every time.

Sur La Table Dual Sensing Probe Thermometer and Timer ($29.95) This meat thermometer is a no-frills model that is convenient, reliable, and straightforward, and that anyone can easily learn how to use. Thanks to the dual-setting probe, you can program settings to measure both internal food temperature and also ambient oven temperature. When the oven reaches the desired temperature, a chime goes off to let you know. Then, another alarm will sound once the meat has reached the optimal temperature. With this multitasking tool, you can take the guesswork out of the cooking process to ensure perfectly cooked meats every time. Buy one now from: Sur La Table

The Meater ($69) Is opening up your grill and reading the temperature displayed on Sur La Table’s Round Steak Button Thermometer a little too much work for you? Then check out the Meater. This next-gen meat thermometer was one of the hottest items on Indiegogo in 2015 when nearly 10,000 people pledged more than $1 million to make it happen. The Meater is essentially a wireless thermometer that constantly monitors your food’s temperature as it cooks. The thermometer also connects to a smartphone app, so you can check your food’s progress simply by glancing at your phone. The Meater knows the proper temperature for everything from beef to chicken, and will automatically alert you when your meal is properly cooked. Read more here. Buy one now from: The Meater

Lynx Smart Grill ($7,000) While products like the Meater actually measure the internal temperature of your meat, the Lynx Smart Grill ensures that you have perfectly cooked food in a different way. With the combination of precise cooking temperatures and programmed recipes, the Lynx Smart Grill consistently provides perfectly cooked meals. The Lynx Smart Grill practically does the cooking for you. Once you tell the grill what you’re cooking via the connected smartphone app, the grill adjusts the temperature, sets the timer, and starts cooking. When you’re cooking something that requires human intervention, say, like flipping a burger, the Lynx will alert you when it’s time. If you choose the right recipe, select the correct meat size, and flip when the grill tells you to flip, the Lynx Smart Grill should give you something that is perfectly safe to consume. Those who are a little paranoid about raw meat, however, still might want to use a meat thermometer before taking their first bite. Read our full review here. Buy one now from: Lynx

Weber iGrill 2 ($100) The Weber iGrill 2 aims to take some of the stress out of grilling. Forget the days of jumping in and out of conversations as you hover around the grill to make sure nothing is burning. With this device, you can get real-time temperature updates on your phone or the magnetic display that attaches to your grill. The Weber iGrill 2 also sports 200 hours of battery life and will keep talking to your phone via Bluetooth as long as your within its 150-foot range. You can even set custom temperature alarms and timers on the iGrill app, and if you’re a true grilling nerd, you can graph your cooking data. Buy one now from: Weber