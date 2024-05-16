This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

No one likes to clean. Everyone loves having a fresh, clean living space, but the work behind it, not as much. So, if there’s any way to make that work less burdensome and inconvenient, most of us will take the help, and understandably so. Tineco, an ultimate purveyor of smart vacuums and smarter lifestyles, has just the answer. The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 is a next-gen wet and dry vacuum that does it all. Tineco’s HyperStretch Technology allows the vacuum to compress to just 5.1 inches and lay flat so you can effortlessly clean under beds, tight spaces, and low-seated furniture. No more twisting your body in strange configurations or poses to reach into tough spaces. Plus, you get a super long runtime of up to 40 minutes, so you can clean most, if not all, of your home in one session.

But it also offers wet and dry mess cleanup, triple-sided edge cleaning to reach those tricky corners and near the baseboards, and enhanced cleaning flexibility. For example, the water tank has been repositioned and is now seated above the brush head, reducing and rebalancing the system’s total weight. That makes it more maneuverable, along with new mini assistive wheels. An innovative feature called Flashdry Self-Cleaning uses fresh water, heated to 158 degrees Fahrenheit, to deep clean the floor and surfaces. Sealed drying at the same heated temperature and a powerful brush roller scrub, clean and dry that same surface to make it spotless while also reducing odors. Plus, the three-chamber water system keeps the dirty water away from the clean water and the motor, ensuring it delivers full cleaning power every run.

Sounds great, right? As we said, anything that makes cleaning easier is a welcome addition to our arsenal of home maintenance tools.

Effortless cleaning, even in the toughest of spaces

If we didn’t live in our homes, they’d never get dirty, but that’s not reality. Over time, dust, dirt, and debris build up in tough spaces like under couches, shelves, and other furniture. It’s even worse if you have pets or a big family with several children running around. And if you don’t have the time to do a thorough cleaning every week, well, that dirtiness is going to get much, much worse.

Tineco’s FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 changes the game. You can get a fantastic, super-thorough clean, even under the toughest spaces, in virtually no time. The vacuum compresses and lays flat to get under those problematic areas. But it also combines wet and dry cleaning to scrub out stains, spills, and messes, not just the dry debris.

The three-stage water tank design means dirty and soiled water stays away from the fresh supply, but it won’t contaminate the rest of the vacuum or the motor. That way, you get a fresh, clear supply the entire time you work. The clean water tank holds 0.8 liters, while the dirty tank holds 0.72 liters, both large enough to keep you going. The long-lasting 40-minute runtime makes it even better, so you don’t have to worry about the battery running out while cleaning.

Absolute cleaning power meets an innovative design

Typically, you have to choose between a powerful system that can thoroughly clean and one that’s more maneuverable, but that’s not the case here. Instead, you get both. A powerful brush scrubs the floor and works alongside the Flashdry Self-Cleaning and extra-strong water extraction to clean and dry your floors, no matter the surface. Mini assistive wheels and the rebalanced tank make moving the vacuum along the floor easier than ever. You won’t struggle to reach challenging areas, plus the triple-sided edge cleaning ensures you get right up against the baseboards and corners — cleaning up to 0.2 inches away.

It’s about time you stopped struggling to keep your house clean and had something like the Tineco FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 that works in your favor. You’re busy. We get it; we all are. Save time and effort by adding one to your home.

