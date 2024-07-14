 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Smart Home
  3. Deals

For Prime Day save big on Tineco’s innovative smart cleaning gear

By
Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 Blue used to clean big home mess
Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco’s first SKU was a vacuum cleaner, but it was likely much different from the ones we see today. It’s no surprise then that they claim to have pioneered the “first-ever” smart vacuum in 2019. That’s a huge leap in innovation, but today, Tineco is a global leader in intelligent appliances across a variety of categories — floor care, kitchen, personal care, and more. Its impressive lineup of smart home and smart cleaning devices continues to grow to this day, with innovative features like what can be found in the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 or the PURE ONE Station FurFree. Speaking of great devices, for Prime Day this year, from July 16 to July 17, Tineco is hosting some great deals. You can save up to 42% on select models from the brand. We’ve picked out some of the best deals below.

FLOOR ONE S5 Blue — $289, was $500

The FLOOR ONE S5 Blue is a vacuum and mop two-in-one for cleaning wet and dry messes. Cutting-edge cleaning performance allows you to get right up against the baseboards or clean into corners, which would normally be too difficult to reach. Most of all, the easy maintenance allows you to keep the system clean between sessions without dirtying your hands. That’s thanks to a self-cleaning and hands-free cleaning function that flushes the inner tubing and roller. Plus, the water tank is much larger than the last generation, with a dual-tank system to keep dirty and clean water separate.

Buy Now

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 — $419, was $599

Powerful cleaning doesn’t mean much if you can’t get into the dirtiest spaces. That’s why the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 reclines 180 degrees into a lay-flat form to get under furniture. It effortlessly reaches underneath spaces you’d never be able to otherwise. But it also offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, flash dry self-cleaning to keep the system clean between uses, and enhanced cleaning flexibility thanks to mini assistive wheels that keep it gliding without much effort from you.

Buy Now

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro — $474, was $799

The ultimate wet-dry vacuum, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is fantastic for busy and messy homes with pets, kids, and lots of guests. Clean up pet hair, debris, and big sticky messes without much effort. Dual-sided edge cleaning gets right up against the baseboards and hard-to-reach places, while the 40-minute-long runtime allows you to clean your entire home in one go. For the sale, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is down to $489 from $799, which is 41% off. However, Digital Trends readers can use exclusive code TINDIGITALS7 at checkout to get an extra $15 off. That brings the price even lower to $474.

Buy Now

PURE One Station FurFree — $559, was $799

This impressive vacuum docks between uses with the FurFree station, a 4-in-1 multifunctional hub. After every cleaning, it self-cleans the vacuum, recharges and stores. You get 60 days of hassle-free use thanks to a built-in 3-liter Eco dustbin, which holds the debris from the vacuum. A ZeroTangle brush keeps hair, fur, and other stringy items from creating a tangling problem. Moreover, the Tineco iLoop smart sensor detects cleanliness in real-time and adjusts suction power to match — if more power is needed to clean better, it will increase suction.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Prime Day cordless vacuum deals: Dyson, Samsung, Bissell
A woman using the Wyze Cordless Stick Vacuum in a living room.

With plenty of early Prime Day deals already going on, we thought we’d focus on cordless vacuum deals. After all, everyone needs help in keeping their home clean, right? We’ve gathered the best Prime Day cordless vacuum deals so you can clean for much less than you’d usually pay. Besides the best deals, we’ve also taken some time to work out what you need to consider before buying a cordless vacuum. In no time, you’ll be all set to snap up a bargain as part of the early Prime Day sales going on right now.
The best Prime Day cordless vacuum deal
Dyson V15 Detect Extra Cordless Vacuum -- $650, was $800

Prime Day sales are the ideal time to invest in a high-end cordless vacuum as it means you’re all set up for a long time to come. With the Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum, you get the perfect combination of power, intelligent, versatility, and run time. It promises 100% more power than the V8 before it with a Dyson Hyperdymium motor which spins at up to 125,000rpm. All that power can be intelligently adapted based on the debris the vacuum detects with a LCD screen that’s capable of showing the total picked-up particles as you clean. Its piezo sensor also optimizes power and run time based on what you’re doing, reporting back on screen.

Read more
Blink Video Doorbells are 50% off in this early Prime Day deal
The Blink Video Doorbell is an affordable option for home security.

The desire to conveniently welcome in our guests, keep our home safe, and monitor our properties has never been greater. That's why we like deals like this one on the Blink Video Doorbell. Usually $60, the Blink Video Doorbell is now just $30, saving you 50% off the regular price. Tap the button below to see the Blink Video Doorbell up close and take advantage of the deal right away or keep reading to see why this is an Amazon #1 Best Seller, what upgrades it has, and more.

Why you should buy a Blink Video Doorbell
The first thing you'll likely notice about the Blink Video Doorbell is its circular button on the bottom half of the device. It's enough to make it easily confusable with a Ring Video Doorbell and it is, indeed, a Ring Video Doorbell alternative. What's important to know about the Blink Video Doorbell? It's wireless, weatherproof, and has a 1080p and 30fps camera capable of daytime and nighttime video chats from device to phone. If you already have an indoor wiring system in place, you can wire your Blink Video Doorbell to it, though. While it does use AA batteries over more modern tech like a USB-C charger, those batteries should last you up to two years on default settings. Essentially, you can get set up in a "blink" of an eye by inserting the batteries, mounting the doorbell to your front door, and signing up for the app.

Read more
The 2022 Amazon Echo Dot is half off in early Prime Day deals
Echo Dot 5 in a kitchen.

This is one of the most predictable of Prime Day deals. The Amazon Echo Dot 5 (the latest Echo Dot) is now on sale for just $25. That's half off of the usual $50. The hitch, of course, being that you need to be an Amazon Prime member. Tap the button below to check out the deal and purchase it, or keep reading to see why we still like the Amazon Echo Dot 5 as a smart speaker and Alexa connection, plus tips and tricks on how to get signed up as an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of both this deal and more Prime Day deals to come.

Why you should buy the Amazon Echo Dot 5
The Amazon Echo Dot 5 is a smart home speaker and portal to your smart home. You can talk with Alexa via it and, yes, as our Amazon Echo Dot 5 review points out, use Alexa as your alarm clock. When we talk about what Amazon Echo to buy, other notable features of the 5th generation of the device come to the front. In addition to having retuned sounds, this has temperature and motion sensors for cool tricks, so be sure to pair it with your smart thermostat, if possible. It also has an eero built-in to its core. Not bad for just $25.

Read more