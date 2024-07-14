Founded in 1998, Tineco’s first SKU was a vacuum cleaner, but it was likely much different from the ones we see today. It’s no surprise then that they claim to have pioneered the “first-ever” smart vacuum in 2019. That’s a huge leap in innovation, but today, Tineco is a global leader in intelligent appliances across a variety of categories — floor care, kitchen, personal care, and more. Its impressive lineup of smart home and smart cleaning devices continues to grow to this day, with innovative features like what can be found in the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 or the PURE ONE Station FurFree. Speaking of great devices, for Prime Day this year, from July 16 to July 17, Tineco is hosting some great deals. You can save up to 42% on select models from the brand. We’ve picked out some of the best deals below.

FLOOR ONE S5 Blue — $289, was $500

The FLOOR ONE S5 Blue is a vacuum and mop two-in-one for cleaning wet and dry messes. Cutting-edge cleaning performance allows you to get right up against the baseboards or clean into corners, which would normally be too difficult to reach. Most of all, the easy maintenance allows you to keep the system clean between sessions without dirtying your hands. That’s thanks to a self-cleaning and hands-free cleaning function that flushes the inner tubing and roller. Plus, the water tank is much larger than the last generation, with a dual-tank system to keep dirty and clean water separate.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 — $419, was $599

Powerful cleaning doesn’t mean much if you can’t get into the dirtiest spaces. That’s why the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 reclines 180 degrees into a lay-flat form to get under furniture. It effortlessly reaches underneath spaces you’d never be able to otherwise. But it also offers up to 40 minutes of cleaning on a single charge, flash dry self-cleaning to keep the system clean between uses, and enhanced cleaning flexibility thanks to mini assistive wheels that keep it gliding without much effort from you.

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro — $474, was $799

The ultimate wet-dry vacuum, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is fantastic for busy and messy homes with pets, kids, and lots of guests. Clean up pet hair, debris, and big sticky messes without much effort. Dual-sided edge cleaning gets right up against the baseboards and hard-to-reach places, while the 40-minute-long runtime allows you to clean your entire home in one go. For the sale, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is down to $489 from $799, which is 41% off. However, Digital Trends readers can use exclusive code TINDIGITALS7 at checkout to get an extra $15 off. That brings the price even lower to $474.

PURE One Station FurFree — $559, was $799

This impressive vacuum docks between uses with the FurFree station, a 4-in-1 multifunctional hub. After every cleaning, it self-cleans the vacuum, recharges and stores. You get 60 days of hassle-free use thanks to a built-in 3-liter Eco dustbin, which holds the debris from the vacuum. A ZeroTangle brush keeps hair, fur, and other stringy items from creating a tangling problem. Moreover, the Tineco iLoop smart sensor detects cleanliness in real-time and adjusts suction power to match — if more power is needed to clean better, it will increase suction.

