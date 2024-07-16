Traeger grills are 20% off during Prime Day deals

For those who are thinking about getting a new grill from this year’s Prime Day deals, we highly recommend going for one made by one of the most trusted brands in the space — Traeger. You won’t find any shortage of discounts on Traeger grills during the shopping event, but to help you narrow down your choices, here are our top picks. All of them are available on Amazon at 20% off, but you’re going to have to hurry with your decision on which one to buy because these offers may end sooner than you expect.

Traeger Ranger Grill — $360, was $450

The Traeger Ranger Grill is a compact wood pellet grill with a grilling area of 176 square inches, which is enough to cook food for a small group of people at a time. It comes with a digital arc controller that will give you complete control over the grilling process, and a meat probe so that you can make sure that your food reaches the appropriate cooking temperature. The grill also offers a Keep Warm Mode that will keep your grilled food fresh until you’re ready to eat.

Traeger Tailgater 20 — $384, was $480

The Traeger Tailgater 20 is another portable wood pellet grill with the brand’s digital arc controller, but it gives you a much wider cooking area of 300 square inches. The foldable legs makes it easy to bring the grill to a campsite or your friend’s backyard by loading it into the back of your pickup truck. In addition to grilling, you can use the Traeger Tailgater 20 for smoking, baking, roasting, braising, and barbecuing, so you’ll have nearly limitless options when you’re cooking food with it.

Traeger Pro Series 575 — $640, was $800

If you want a wood pellet grill with smart capabilities, check out the Traeger Pro Series 575. Its WiFire technology connects the grill to your home’s Wi-Fi network, so you can use the Traeger app on your smartphone to control the grill from anywhere — you can change temperatures, set times, and monitor your food. It’s got 575 square inches of grilling space so you can cook enough food for a large gathering in one go, and its TurboTemp technology shortens the startup time and helps the grill recover heat quickly after you lift the lid.