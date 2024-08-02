 Skip to main content
Today only: This Vitamix is down to $400 from its usual $700

Vitamix Ascent 3500 blender
Vitamix

We all own a cherished countertop appliance or two. Some of the best small appliances have got to be Vitamix’s lineup of powerful blenders; and while we were looking through Best Buy deals today, we found an awesome markdown on one of the best models.

For a limited time, the Vitamix Ascent A3500 Blender is marked down to $400 from $700. Whether you’re interested in upgrading your still-working blender you’ve had for years or your old one is simply on the fritz, the Ascent is a more than fitting addition to your home. 

Why you should buy the Vitamix Ascent

Delivering up to 1500W of foodie fun, the Vitamix Ascent has several blending presets and speed settings to choose from. Options include Smoothies, Hot Soups, Frozen Desserts, and a couple of other modes that are designed for set-it-and-forget-it immersion. Blend and speed settings can be customized with the easy-to-use touchscreen, which is also a breeze to wipe clean.

The Ascent connects to the internet too! Why you may be asking? With a Wi-Fi connection, the motor base can detect what size container is being mounted. The Ascent will then adjust power and speed settings accordingly. There’s also a programmable timer that will cut off power once the allotted minutes run out. 

At 17 inches tall, 8 inches wide, and 11 inches from front to back, you should have no issue finding a spot for the Ascent to live permanently, but it’s lightweight design makes it easy to pull in and out of your cabinets. We also thought it was a nice bonus that Vitamix decided to throw in a Simply Blending cookbook for some recipe inspiration.

Vitamix deals is they tend to end pretty quickly, and this one actually ends Friday night. Now is the best time to order your Vitamix Ascent. You’ll save $300 as long as this discount is in effect. We have a list of leftover Prime Day Ninja deals for you to check out too!

