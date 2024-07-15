 Skip to main content
Best Ninja Prime Day deals: Save $120 on an indoor grill

Processing food with the Ninja Foodi Power Blender Ultimate System.
The discounts from Prime Day deals will let you build up your kitchen with appliances and devices that are made by reliable brands like Ninja. If you’re looking for savings on air fryer deals or grill deals, or you want to get a pressure cooker or a blender for cheaper than usual, you wouldn’t want to miss the Ninja deals of the shopping holiday. To make things easier for you, we’ve rounded up our favorite Ninja Prime Day deals below. There’s surely something here that will catch your attention, but you have to hurry with your purchase because these bargains are only available for a limited time.

Best Ninja Prime Day deal

Ninja Food Smart XL Grill — $160, was $280

Lifting the lid of a Ninja Foodi XL 6-in-1 indoor grill to reveal a pizza cooking.
Get your grilling done indoors with the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill, which is a 6-in-1 multi-cooker that can also air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate. You can access these modes through the simple press of a button, and with an extra-large cooking capacity, you’ll be able to cook meals for a large group of people. The kitchen appliance features Ninja’s Smart Cook System that will allow you to achieve the perfect doneness when you’re cooking proteins, utilizing Cyclonic Grilling technology that uses 500 degrees Fahrenheit of cyclonic air and a grill grate that can reach the same temperature. The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill also comes with a smoke control system, so you don’t have to worry about triggering any alarms when you’re grilling indoors.

The Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill is an excellent addition to any kitchen, especially if you can get it for its discounted price of $160 from this year’s Ninja Prime Day deals of Best Buy. The $120 discount on this appliance’s original price of $280 isn’t going to last long though, so if you’re already looking forward to everything that you can cook with the Ninja Foodi Smart XL Grill, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase of it as soon as possible.

More Ninja Prime Day deals we love

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-quart XL on a counter with a meal.
There are many more Ninja Prime Day deals worth buying though, depending on what you need in your kitchen. Whether you just want to purchase a single gadget, or you’re thinking about overhauling your arsenal of cooking devices, you’ll enjoy massive savings if you take advantage of the discounts of the shopping holiday. However, with the high demand for these bargains, you shouldn’t wait until the last minute of Prime Day before making your purchases because stocks may all be gone by then.

  • Ninja QB3001SS Ninja Fit Compact Personal Blender —
  • Ninja Blender and Food Processor Combo —
  • Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone 2-Basket Air Fryer —
  • Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven —
  • Ninja NC501 CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream & Frozen Treat Maker —

How to choose a Ninja on Prime Day

Ninja is set to take its place among the best kitchen appliance brands because of the affordable prices of its devices, which are even cheaper for Prime Day. They’re all pretty dependable and will make it much easier for you to prepare meals and beverages, so when choosing the Ninja product to buy for the shopping holiday, the primary factor to consider is the need in your kitchen that you’re planning to fill. You can buy multiple devices if you have the cash for it, but not everybody can do that, so prioritizing specific Ninja products is key.

If you want to be able to make fried food without using so much oil to avoid health issues down the road, you’re going to want to buy a Ninja air fryer. If you love barbecue parties, whether for your just your family or for larger gatherings, there are both indoor and outdoor options among Ninja grills. Ninja pressure cookers will help you cook certain meals faster, and Ninja blenders will give you the option to make specific beverages. If you think about your kitchen, you should be able to determine what’s missing, and once you do, there’s surely an offer from the available Ninja Prime Day deals that will address that problem.

The most important factor when choosing what to buy among the Ninja Prime Day deals, however, is your budget. Determine how much you’re willing to pay for a Ninja device (or two, or three…) and stick to it no matter what. It’s highly recommended that you maximize that budget though, so that you’ll end up with the best Ninja products that you can afford. With the savings that you can get from the shopping event, you may be surprised with what you can get for your kitchen.

How we chose these Ninja Prime Day deals

The most important factor in making our recommendations for Ninja Prime Day deals is whether the device is worth buying. There’s a pretty good chance that a Ninja device is worthy of your hard-earned money, but some products provide more versatility and/or are more helpful than others, so those are the ones that we highlighted above. There are so many models of Ninja products to choose from, but we’re here to make sure that you’ll get the best ones in your kitchen.

Amazon may be the retailer that launched Prime Day, but it’s not the only source of discounts because rival retailers are also offering savings to try to get shoppers’ attention. That’s good news for everybody, because that means they will be competing to roll out the lowest prices for Ninja Prime Day deals. You won’t have to spend time looking at the various websites to try to find where you can get a specific Ninja product for its cheapest price because we’ve done the work for you with the links on this page, and we’ll keep updating them until Prime Day ends.

