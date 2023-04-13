Every kitchen should have a blender. They are remarkably versatile, and even though most people use them as a go-to for making shakes, frappes, smoothies, and other delicious beverages, they have so much more to offer. For example, you can slice or chop veggies and fruits, or even use some blenders to grind coffee. That’s why if you’re on the hunt for some great blender deals, well, we can’t fault you, it’s definitely a good choice. And some of the better options on the market include Vitamix models, so you’re probably seeking out some excellent Vitamix blender deals too. We have discovered a few that are worth calling out separately, thanks to Amazon, as it’s having a big Vitamix blender sale, ahead of Mother’s Day. You can save up to $100 on select models, right now, and we’ve rounded up the best options below. Go ahead and check them out, you know you want to.

Vitamix Explorian 48-ounce Pro-Grade Blender — $290, was $350

Amazon’s Vitamix blender sale is on. With variable speed controls, the beloved pulse feature, and hardened stainless steel blades, this Explorian professional-grade blender from Vitamix is ready to grind, chop, slice, mince, or slush whatever you need it to, like a killer Halloween recipe maybe — when the times comes, of course, no one is suggesting you make Halloween blender recipes in April. But if you really wanted to, with the Vitamix Explorian, you certainly could. The 48-ounce blending cup is big enough to hold medium batches for most families. It’s also self-cleaning, so all you have to do is add some warm water, put a drop of dish soap, and let it go for 30 to 60 seconds. It also comes in three color variations, including a snazzy bright red.

Vitamix Propel Series 510 48-ounce Blender — $430, was $480

Ideal for blending beginners or those who only need to make small to midsize blends, the Propel Series is a step up from the basic models, offering a few additional features. For example, it has three pre-program settings including smoothie, hot soup, and frozen dessert. Plus, you get up to 10 variable speeds with a pulse feature, supported by the high-performance 2-horsepower motor — it will grind anything you throw in. The blending cup holds 48 fluid ounces, which is plenty to feed a small family, or yourself. Come to think of it, making some hot soup without a stove sounds real nice right about now.

Vitamix Ascent Series 64-ounce Smart Blender — $450, was $550

This smart blender puts you totally in control, with variable speed options, a pulse mode, and the built-in wireless connectivity. The motor base auto-adjusts the blending times based on the container size you connect. Moreover, the iOS and Android app gives you access to over 500 recipes, 17 programs, and more. A built-in digital timer helps you process based on a specified time range, while the 64-ounce blending cup holds a lot — enough for a large family and then some. If you’re looking for a fully-capable blender with lots of extras, you can’t go wrong with this one. It comes in black, red, slate (gray), and white. Thanks to Amazon’s big Vitamix blender sale there’s never been a better time to buy.

