Digital Trends
Smart Home

Walgreens’ smart fridges scan your face and remember your behavior

Bruce Brown
By

The next time you go to a Walgreens, check out the coolers. Depending on where you live, they may be checking you out at the same time, according to a report by Circa.

Walgreens is piloting Cooler Screens‘ Internet of Things-enabled cooler screens with cameras that scan shoppers’ faces when they look at the screens. The first “We’re watching you” coolers were installed in a Walgreens in Chicago on January 14. The next two cities in the pilot program are New York and San Francisco.

The basic idea is the coolers collect data for marketers to help them sell more goods to you. Not you, specifically, according to Cooler Screens, but people of your age and gender.

1 of 3
walgreens smart fridge spys on you cooler screen 2
walgreens smart fridge spys on you cooler screen 3
walgreens smart fridge spys on you cooler screen 0

One noticeable difference between the smart fridge screens and conventional coolers is you don’t look through the glass to see actual products with Cooler Screens. You look at a digitized representation of available products, called a planogram.

When you look at a Cooler Screen, you see products organized and neatly lined up with real-time pricing and promotions. No messy shelves, no out of stock signs, and no worn, torn, or dirty products. All of those factors benefit the retailer, who will also be informed of low stock and other real-time issues.

Brand managers and merchandisers will be able to test pricing, packaging, accompanying ads, and promotions. The opportunities to learn about consumer behavior, preferences, and decision-making are almost endless, especially when analyzed with other data including season and time of day, weather, local and regional events, and much more.

Cooler Screens uses a menu of technology including proximity sensors and cameras, iris tracking and heat maps, cooler door open and close sensors, and real-time traffic and sales figures.

Walgreens is not the only company involved with the Cooler Screen pilot program. According to The Wall Street Journal, Nestle, MillerCoors, and Contra plus another dozen or so advertisers are involved, as is Microsoft, which is an equity partner in the software and technology for Cooler Screens. Foxconn manufactures the displays and IoT technologies used by Cooler Screens.

One of the largest pharmacy chains in the world, Walgreens is no stranger to innovation. In 2013, for example, the company announced its plan to build a “net zero energy” store in Evanston, Illinois. If the Cooler Screens pilot is successful by any of several potential measures, we’d all better be aware that the fridges are watching us.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here’s everything we know about the 2020 iPhone
Up Next

Apple patent hints at Force Touch volume rocker on a future iPhone
swidget smart outlet ces 019 my kitchen is the favorite part of home
Smart Home

Swidget is an adaptable outlet able to run smart gizmos in your smart home

Canadian technology manufacturer Swidget launched a smart outlet at CES 2019 that retails for $40 and can be outfitted with a wide variety of interchangeable inserts to control a wide range of smart home devices.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Acer ROG Strix Review CPU
Computing

Make sure your CPU isn't getting too toasty with one of these easy methods

Need to learn how to check your CPU temperature? You've come to the right place. Whether you plan to delve into your UEFI/BIOS or just need a software recommendation, we have you covered.
Posted By Jon Martindale
ASRock X10 IoT Router
Computing

The FBI wants you to reset your router. Here's how to reboot in four easy steps

Resetting your router is a good way to get into it if you forget your password, but it can provide some security benefits too. Here's how to go about it, no matter what router you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

You won't even need a new hard drive with these tips

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
casper glow sleep light 3
Smart Home

Casper’s Glow smart light is designed to help you sleep more soundly

Casper, the Wave mattress innovator, introduced the Casper Glow, a smart light designed to help you establish healthy sleep patterns. According to Casper, the Glow's warm lighting impacts mood and our ability to relax.
Posted By Bruce Brown
dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 2
Deals

Find big price cuts on Dyson upright, stick, and handheld vacuums on Amazon

Six of Dyson's most popular vacuum cleaners, including upright, stick, and handheld models, have deep price cuts on Amazon. The across-the-board discounts on Dyson's vacuum cleaners are easily the best deals of the year so far.
Posted By Bruce Brown
shadecrafts bloom amazon echo compatible smart umbrella shadecraft oceanside
Smart Home

Shadecraft unfurls Bloom, an Amazon Echo-compatible smart outdoor umbrella

Following up on its earlier robotic umbrellas, ShadeCraft introduced the Amazon Echo-compatible Bloom smart outdoor Parasol Automation Device with a built-in speaker. The Bloom transforms them into smart home outdoor living hubs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
loop sustainable packaging delivery company tote4
Emerging Tech

To help save the planet, big companies are testing a reusable packaging service

Working with some of the world's biggest brands, a new sustainable packaging delivery company called Loop wants to get us to reuse packaging rather than throw it away. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
irobot terra robot mower photo insitu hero
Smart Home

iRobot brings its Roomba tech to the backyard with the Terra autonomous mower

iRobot is already famous for its Roomba robot vacuum and now the company is expanding its offerings with Terra, a new robot lawn mower that uses the Roomba's mapping technology to move around your yard.
Posted By Clayton Moore
panasonics new lamp has a built in smart security camera panasonic homehawk floor 1
Smart Home

Cool or creepy? Panasonic floor lamp has a ‘secret’ security camera built in

Panasonic's new lamp comes with a home security camera built in. The lens sits at the top of the stem, just below the light, so you wouldn't even know it's there ... though we're not sure that's a good thing.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tacos | Superbowl Party Food Suggestions Ideas
Smart Home

Gear and recipes that guarantee a winning Super Bowl viewing party

Regardless of whether you’re on #TeamRams or #TeamPatriots, you can still create a great menu for your 2019 Super Bowl party. Here are some recipes and a list of the tools you need for that bash– other than a big TV, of course.
Posted By Joni Blecher
amazon echo and google home smart plug deals on kasa wifi by tp link 5
Smart Home

Today’s hottest Amazon Echo and Google Home smart plug deals on Amazon

We found the best discounts today for smart plugs from Amazon. We only included Amazon Echo or Google Home smart plugs with four-star or higher average Amazon customer reviews that are on sale and available for shipping today.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo harrison ford superbowl commercial for beta testing program
Smart Home

Harrison Ford, other celebs tease a big reveal in Amazon’s pre-Super Bowl ads

Amazon uses four 11-second celebrity video teasers to entice viewers to watch the mega-retailer's Super Bowl television commercials on February 3. Harrison Ford and others react to something blue, possibly an Amazon Beta Testing Program.
Posted By Bruce Brown
how to clean microwave cleaningmicrowave
Smart Home

Is your microwave gross? Here's how to deep clean the appliance safely

If you don't regularly clean your microwave, it's time. The process is easy and only requires things you have around the house. We'll walk you through a simple step-by-step guide on how to give it a deep clean.
Posted By Erika Rawes, Gia Liu