Pick up two Google Home Minis for just $58 at Walmart for Memorial Day

Walmart dropped the Google Home Mini 2-pack price by 25%, lowering the per-unit cost of the entry-level Google Home smart speaker to less than $30.

Keeping the Google Home Mini price low is essential to Google as it attracts new users to the Google Nest Home smart home platform. Amazon uses the same strategy with the Echo Dot, the least expensive smart speaker for the Amazon Echo platform.

Selling the Google Home Mini in a 2-pack is also a win-win for Google. If two people chip in for the 2-pack to save money, Google gets two new users. If one person or a family buys a 2-pack, that helps toward Google’s goal of getting a smart speaker in every room — Amazon shares the same goal.

When you buy a Google Home Mini, you can use voice commands with Google Assistant for a wide and rapidly increasing variety of purposes. You can ask Google Assistant a question or check the news, the weather, or your daily calendar. When you experiment with Google Assistant, you’ll find you can request to stream music, play games, broadcast messages to other devices, or to learn the closest Thai restaurant and the fastest route to get there.

The Google Home Mini is also the command post for managing smart home devices. With compatible devices installed in your home, you can view live video from a camera in your doorbell or check to see whether you closed the garage door when you left for work. Using the Google Home app on a smartphone, you can check the status of your smart home via the Google Home Mini.

The Google Home Mini regularly sells for $49, although price reductions to $39 are common. The Google Home Mini 2-pack price is usually $78, but for this sale, which has no stated end date, the price is $58. Walmart also includes free 2-day delivery because the cost is above the site’s $35 cutoff for that perk.

If you have not yet experienced Google Assistant on a smart home device, this sale enables you and a friend or family member to each see what the big deal is about digital assistants. If you have already set up a Google Nest Home configuration, odds are better than not that you’ve thought of more ways to use Google Assistant with devices in additional rooms.

Looking for more savings? We’ve found the best Memorial Day sales around.

