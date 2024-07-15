While you’re getting ready for the best Prime Day deals to arrive tomorrow, with the start of Prime Day on Tuesday July 16, there are some early deals that you can get your hands on right now. That includes not only the usual suspects of discounts on headphones, laptops, and phones, but also all sorts of other gadgets for your home. You can even save on items like water flossers, aka waterpiks, which dentists recommend using in addition to regular flossing to keep your teeth and gums healthy. And now you can pick up a hefty 40% discount on the Waterpik ION, which is on sale for just $60, down from $100.

Why you should buy the Waterpik ION

Waterpiks use pressurized jets of water to blast out plaque and debris from between your teeth, and they can reach parts of the mouth which are hard to reach with a toothbrush — even a powered one. They’re useful for anyone, but particular those who have braces which can be hard to clean around. You’ll find waterpik options that are either corded or cordless, and the ION is a cordless option which is more convenient for moving around the bathroom, especially if you have a smaller space.

The ION comes with 10 different settings so you can find the right option for your teeth, and a handy feature is a built-in pause at 30 seconds and one minute so you can easily track how long you’ve been flossing. With a small footprint, the ION takes up less shelf space than other models, and it also has a dishwasher-safe water reservoir so you can keep it clean without hassle. As a cordless design it comes with a lithium battery which will need occasional charging, but ION estimates that you can get up to 4 weeks of use on a single charge so that’s not a frequent concern.

ION claims that the Waterpik removes up to 99.9% of plaque, and the reservoir holds 20 ounces so you can floss for 90 seconds or more at a time. The Waterpik comes with a variety of tips for different functions, plus a USB-A cable for charging. At 40% off, this is a great chance to pick up a small device that can improve your oral hygiene.

Grab this Waterpik while it’s 40% off in early Prime Day deals. Even though Prime Day starts tomorrow, there is no guarantee that the ION will still be on sale.