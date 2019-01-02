Digital Trends
Smart Home

Woman finds wedding ring in new Instant Pot, tracks down owner on social media

Patrick Hearn
By

The Instant Pot has ridden a wave of popularity that made it a common (but fantastic) gift this holiday season, but for Shiloah Avery of Port Orchard, Washington, there was a surprise within the surprise. When she opened her brand-new Instant Pot, she discovered a wedding ring waiting inside.

But this story doesn’t end with a tearful shout of “yes!” to someone waiting on bended knee. The wedding ring belonged to a stranger, and Avery made it her mission to return the ring to its rightful owner. Her first step involved calling the manufacturer of the Instant Pot, but that resulted in nothing more than a support ticket and a long wait. Undeterred, Avery turned to Facebook and posted her discovery on a local group.

woman finds wedding ring in instant pot shiloah avery

By the end of Christmas Day, the ring’s proper owner, one JoAnn Johnson, also of Port Orchard, reached out to Avery. The two women met and the ring was returned to its rightful owner just a few days before Johnson left on a cruise to celebrate her 20th wedding anniversary.

The outstanding mystery in all of this was how the ring wound up in the box in the first place. As it turns out, Johnson and her husband had been browsing the Instant Pots at the local Walmart. When she opened a box to look at one of the smaller units, her ring fell off. Johnson didn’t discover the loss until it was too late, and even though she retraced her steps and searched under shelves throughout the store, the ring didn’t turn up.

Johnson had posted on Facebook asking people to keep an eye out for her ring, but she did not have much hope of it turning up. When Johnson saw Avery’s Facebook post, she almost dared not hope it was her ring that had been discovered.

woman finds wedding ring in instant pot joann johnson
Photo courtesy of JoAnn Johnson

Johnson called Avery a “Christmas angel” and says the entire event is the perfect example of a Christmas miracle. A sweet story like this is the perfect way to celebrate the start of the new year, and to remind us all that a spirit of giving benefits everyone.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

'Stranger Things' season 3 is coming! Here's everything we know so far
Up Next

CleanseBot is like a handheld Roomba vacuum that kills germs with UV light
amazon best tech deals 5 11 217 packages
Smart Home

Amazon says it’s broken its holiday sales record … again

Amazon has broken its holiday sales record again, with more items ordered via its online shopping site than ever before. Popular tech items included its Echo smart speaker, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, and the iRobot Roomba 690.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Movies & TV

'Stranger Things' season 3 teaser promises some fireworks, reveals premiere date

With a sophomore season as strong as its first, Stranger Things is now moving on to season 3. Here's everything we've learned so far about the Netflix series' upcoming third season, premiering in July 2019.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best movies on netflix bets roma featured
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to 'Roma'

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix hsows norsemen featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Norsemen’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
Electrolux EI@4ID50QS0 dishwasher both racks
Smart Home

Dishwasher smelling ripe? Here's how to to get it clean and fresh again

It's actually pretty important to clean a dishwasher from time to time. Luckily, it takes no work and doesn't have to be done very often. Here's how to clean a dishwasher in a few simple steps.
Posted By Gia Liu
iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

The best iRobot Roomba deals to make cleaning your home a breeze

Keep your home clean without lifting a finger using a robot vacuum cleaner. These nine iRobot Roomba deals not only help you keep your home tidy, but many also come with advanced features such as automatic scheduling and Wi-Fi connectivity.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon pop up stores wholefoods whole foods mem 2
Smart Home

Amazon reportedly planning major Whole Foods expansion with Prime Now delivery

Amazon is believed to be exploring sites for new Whole Foods stores across the U.S., partly as a route to expanding Prime Now, the company's free delivery service for Prime members that gets orders to customers within two hours.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung unpacked galaxy home bixby speaker
Smart Home

Samsung may already be working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker

Samsung is yet to release its first smart speaker and there's already talk of it prepping a second, more affordable one. Details are scant just now, but if the rumors are true, expect a smaller, simpler version of the Galaxy Home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Puerto Rican Christmas Dinner Eggnog
Smart Home

How long does it take for eggnog to go bad? It’s all about the booze

Eggnog is a beloved holiday beverage for some and reviled one for others. If you find yourself with leftovers this holiday season, when should you throw it out? The answer is all in the booze content.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
escape tiny home airbnb rentals 5c1a5b600df176065f418c99 1920 1280
Smart Home

One company is giving away tiny homes if they’re used as an Airbnb rental

A well-known manufacturer of RVs that double as tiny homes is giving away the miniature domiciles to entrepreneurs who are willing to outfit them for Airbnb rentals and share 60 percent of the revenue with Wisconsin-based Escape.
Posted By Clayton Moore
singlecue gesture control home devices amazon
Smart Home

Eyesight shuts down production of the Singlecue gesture controller

Eyesight Technologies announced that it will be discontinuing Singlecue, its gesture-based control system. The company will no longer sell the product and will stop offering support on December 31, 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Google Booth CES 2018
Mobile

Google Assistant now lets you donate to charity with a few spoken commands

Google Assistant now makes it easier than ever to donate to charity. Using nothing but a few spoken commands, the feature lets you choose the charity of your choice, and the amount you'd like to donate. And that's it — job done!
Posted By Trevor Mogg
wireless ethernet how to get a hardwired connection without the cable mess
Computing

5 things to do before making the upgrade to gigabit internet

Are you upgrading to gigabit internet? Here's how to check your standards for gigabit compatibility, make sure your hardware is ready, and get the most out of new, super fast connection.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu