Digital Trends
Smart Home

Instant Pot is crazy popular, but should you give its blender a whirl?

Oh, Instant Pot Ace Blender, you cook me great food, but you have one huge flaw

Erika Rawes
By

When I think of a blender, I think of smoothies, protein drinks, milkshakes, crushed ice, and maybe salsa. I certainly don’t think of cooking. But, Instant Pot is changing my perception of blending appliances.

It recently came out with a blender that can cook: The Instant Pot Ace Blender. Available exclusively at Walmart, the $99 Ace is unique because it has hot settings and cold settings, so you can literally cook food in it. I tested out the Ace Blender, and here’s what I thought of it.

Yes, the blender really can cook

instant pot ace blender review display
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

The Ace has 700 watts of blending power, and it has 600 watts of heating power. The heating element is concealed in the blender’s base, and the hot programs are designed to combine boiling and blending, so you can make a meal in a blender. The Ace has four hot blending programs: Puree, soy milk, rice milk, and soup. Three of the hot programs — puree, soup, and rice milk — have a two separate settings, a higher and lower setting, to prepare different types of foods. For instance, the low soup setting is ideal for chunky soups, and the high soup setting works better for creamy soups.

You can put cream, veggies, broth, and other ingredients in the blender, and it’ll cook into a soup. For the milk settings like the rice milk setting, you use the lower setting for ingredients that take less time to cook (think white rice), and you use the higher setting for things that take longer to cook (think brown rice). The blender then cooks the rice and blends it with the water and other ingredients into a milk.

When you use a hot setting, the blender displays the temperature on the screen in real-time, and you can choose to have it in degrees Celsius or degrees Fahrenheit. It pulses and periodically blends during cooking. Some cooking programs, like the purée setting, are very quick, while others (like brown rice milk, soy milk, and soup) take upwards of 20 minutes.

The actual process of cooking in the blender is extremely easy. I just chucked the ingredients in the blender and let it do the work, while I move onto preparing other foods in the kitchen.

Soups, smoothies, ice cream, dips, and more

instant pot ace blender review smoothies4
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

I prepared several recipes in the Ace blender, from healthy recipe creations to fat-filled delicious junk foods. The Ace made well-blended smoothies, shakes, and ice cream creations. I didn’t have to go around the sides of the device with a spoon and then re-blend, nor did I end up with any chunks in the finished product. All of the cold settings worked exceptionally well.

Using the ice cream setting, I made a tangerine, pineapple, and mango sorbet. I even hid a serving of carrots in the sorbet, and my kids had no idea they were eating ice cream with carrots in it. I did the same with smoothies. I made a berry smoothie with kale in it, and I laughed like Doctor Evil in my head (mu-ha-ha) as the children drank their vegetables and raved about how much they enjoyed it.

For taco and nacho night, I made cheese dip in the blender. Not to toot my own horn (beep), but the dip I made was even better than any dip I’ve had at a Mexican restaurant. It pains me to give away my super easy, lazy-person cheese dip recipe, but here goes: a pound and a half of deli white American cheese broken into one inch cubes, a cup and a half of organic skim milk, a four-ounce can of roasted green chilis, a half-teaspoon of cumin, and a half teaspoon of chili powder. I chucked the ingredients in the blender, pressed the soup button twice to activate the high soup setting, and I had perfect cheese dip in about 23 minutes.

The cream of broccoli soup took two attempts. On my first attempt, I tried using frozen broccoli, and it didn’t come out very good. Some of the larger broccoli pieces were undercooked. On my second attempt, I thawed the broccoli first. I pressed the soup button once, and viola! I had awesome soup. Here is the recipe I used.

I made gravy in the blender too. I used a thin slurry of cornstarch and chicken brot, and added drippings from a cooked chicken. I pressed the soup button once and the gravy came out pretty good. It wasn’t as good as my cheese dip though.

Sleek and durable

instant pot ace blender review 2
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

One thing I have to give credit to the Ace blender for is its exceptionally high quality. The 60-ounce pitcher is made of thick glass instead of cheap plastic. The blades are stainless steel. The lid is made of plastic, and it has ridges, so it securely seals onto the blender. You know how some glass containers will crack if you put hot water in them after they’ve held something frozen? This blender doesn’t do that. Now, I’m not suggesting you try this yourself, but I filled the Ace with hot water immediately after making smoothies in it, and it held up perfectly fine.

The base looks sleek and high-tech, and it looks nothing like those old school blender bases with those giant rectangular buttons. The Ace’s display actually reminds me a lot of the Instant Pot pressure cooker’s display. It has eight programs: Smoothie, puree, crushed ice, ice cream, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat milk, and soup. It also has six additional buttons: low, medium, and high button for manual blending, cancel and pause buttons to start and stop the machine, and a pulse/clean button for automatic cleaning.

The Ace comes with a machine-washable strainer bag, which is helpful for removing seeds, lumps, or chunks that you don’t want in the final product (although the Ace blender rarely leaves anything un-blended). You also get a measuring cup, a cleaning brush (that I thought was a toothbrush at first), and a food tamper to help break down and smash foods.

Clean it or throw it against the wall?

instant pot ace blender review scorched broccoli and cheese soup
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

I know I’ve been talking about this awesome cooking blender that can hide veggies in ice cream and then turn around and make soup and cheese dip. Yes, it’s amazing, and I was super pumped about it…until I went to clean it. Things got dark real quick.

A half-centimeter layer of cheese dip burned on the inside bottom portion of the pitcher. I tried a clean cycle, and still, the burned cheese dip remained. I tried using the cleaning toothbrush that comes with the device…nope, didn’t work.

The inside bottom portion of the pitcher is metal, and it houses the stainless steel blades. You can fill the pitcher with water, but you cannot submerge the entire device in water because it has electrical connector prongs that draw power from the base.

I couldn’t scrub the bottom of the pitcher with a sponge because the blades were in the way, and I didn’t want to look like I got in a fight with Edward Scissorhands. Finally, after soaking the pitcher on and off for hours, scrubbing it with the toothbrush, and running about a dozen clean cycles, I finally added about a quarter-cup of liquid dishwasher detergent (not dish soap, actual dishwasher detergent). I let the detergent sit in the pitcher overnight. The cheese dip released from the bottom of the pitcher the next morning.

instant pot ace blender review metal bottom and blades
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

The next time, when I used the Ace for broccoli and cheese soup, I tried spraying a light layer of cooking spray to create a non-stock surface on the bottom of the pitcher. Guess what? It didn’t work. I still had a thick layer of scorched soup on the bottom, but at least I knew what to do this time.

When cooking cold items, however, like smoothies, ice cream, or protein shakes, cleaning is a breeze. I just put a drop of soap in the pitcher with a few cups of water, run a quick clean cycle, rinse out the pitcher, and it’s all clean. I don’t even have to pre-rinse the pitcher, and the clean cycle even gets the lid clean. Why is it so incredible easy to clean this thing sometimes, and so brutal other times? It’s that soup setting.

The difference in the cleaning process after using the soup setting and the cold settings is like night and day. Even the other hot settings, like the puree settings and milk settings, don’t give me too much trouble. It’s really just soup.

The verdict

instant pot ace blender review after clean cycle
Erika Rawes/Digital Trends

I have mixed feelings about the Instant Pot Ace Blender. I love so many things about it. I can’t rave enough about the blender’s cold settings, especially the ice cream setting. I can make sorbet, sherbet, or soft-serve style ice cream using just the blender. I don’t need rock salt or an ice cream machine.

The dips, soups, milks, and gravies are pretty freakin’ tasty too. The Ace’s ability to blend and cook foods with good taste and texture is top notch.

But the scorched foods on the bottom of the pitcher are a real bummer. Although the layer of burned soup on the bottom doesn’t affect the taste, it affects the overall experience of using the Ace.

The first time I experienced scrubbing cheese dip from the bottom of the Ace, I thought to myself “I hate this thing.” But then, when taco and nacho night came around again, I ran right to the Ace Blender to make cheese dip. What does that mean? I suppose it means the Ace’s ability to easily make great food outweighs my frustration with the cleaning process. Or, maybe I just love cheese dip.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How Alexa and Google Home can lend a hand over the holidays
home alone macaulay culkin google hub kevin mccallister 1
Smart Home

Home alone again, Macaulay Culkin gets some help from Google Assistant

Macaulay Culkin plays a grown-up Kevin McCallister in a Home Alone-themed Google Home Hub commercial. Google Home Hub helps him check his calendar, order pizza, add to his shopping list, and even scare off would-be bandits.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Home Theater

The best movies on Netflix in December, from 'Buster Scruggs’ to endangered cats

Save yourself from hours wasted scrolling through Netflix's massive library by checking out our picks for the streamer's best movies available right now, whether you're into explosive action, witty humor, or anything else.
Posted By Will Nicol
best shows on netflix saltfatacidheat featured
Movies & TV

The best shows on Netflix, from 'Haunting of Hill House’ to ‘Twilight Zone’

Looking for a new show to binge? Lucky for you, we've curated a list of the best shows on Netflix, whether you're a fan of outlandish anime, dramatic period pieces, or shows that leave you questioning what lies beyond.
Posted By Will Nicol
best coffee makers
Smart Home

Brew it fast, hot, and flavorful with our favorite coffee makers

Whether you're looking for a simple coffee maker to get you through the morning or a high-end brewer that will impress your taste buds and your friends, you'll find some of the best coffee makers around on this list.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Looking to buy an Echo device for Christmas? Many are now out of stock

Amazon Echo devices are some of the hottest gifts of this holiday season. In fact, they're so hot that they're actually becoming hard to find. The voice assistant speakers have been out of stock at many stores.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Smart Home

Sinus problems? These humidifiers will help you breathe easier

Dry air in the home or office can cause a multitude of health issues. Thankfully, powerful desktop solutions and robust home humidifiers are available if you're looking to improve the air quality of your home.
Posted By Gia Liu
Nanoleaf Canvas review
Product Review

Nanoleaf Canvas lighting brings a riot of color and vibrancy to the smart home

Fun and festive, Nanoleaf Canvas feature lighting adds personality and vibrancy to any room. Nanoleaf Canvas features squares that you can connect in any configuration you’d like. Sync to music, play games, or relax in soothing light.
Posted By Terry Walsh
amazon products fathers day sale fire tv with 4k ultra hd and alexa voice remote
Smart Home

Like a proud parent, Amazon recounts everything Alexa achieved in 2018

Four years after its launch, Amazon's Alexa voice assistant continues to gain capabilities, add skills by the tens of thousands, and work with more devices. The Alexa team highlighted 2018's accomplishments for consumers and developers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
best led light bulbs philips hue header
Smart Home

Perfect for that eureka moment: The best LED light bulbs to brighten the night

With traditional incandescent bulbs being gradually phased out, LED bulbs are becoming an affordable and practical way to outfit your home with some slick technology. Here are the best LED light bulbs on the market right now.
Posted By Gia Liu
amazon echo plus 2nd gen
Smart Home

Amazon sends a user someone else’s Alexa recordings by mistake

An Amazon Echo user in Germany requested his archive of recordings and was accidentally given more than 1,700 audio clips from someone else, sparking concerns about privacy surrounding the smart speakers.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
nasa engineer mark rober glitter bomb package theft screen shot 2018 12 18 at 1 50 23 pm copy
Smart Home

Glitter bomb video creator says some of the reactions were staged, apologizes

NASA engineer Mark Rober had a package stolen from him and the police wouldn't do anything about it, so he built a glitter bomb package to thwart would-be thieves, though some of the reactions were later revealed to have been staged.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
how to set up your google home device io 5 2 1500x1000
Smart Home

Which A.I assistant is smarter than the others? One company found the answer

This year's results are in for Loup Ventures' annual Smart Speaker IQ test. The test measures how well the digital voice assistant employed by each smart speaker understands and answers 800 questions in five categories.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Tapplock one+ review
Product Review

Be smart about securing your valuables with the Tapplock one+ padlock

The Tapplock one+ smart padlock combines style and substance with sleek lines and fingerprint control while waterproofing and weather resistance deliver all-season protection.
Posted By Terry Walsh
the lighthouse security camera 3
Smart Home

Lighthouse security camera company shuts down, offers refunds to customers

Security camera company Lighthouse AI is shutting down. Customers will have until January 25, 2019, to request a refund, and services for the security devices will shut down after that date.
Posted By AJ Dellinger