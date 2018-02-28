These accessories will take your Instant Pot to a whole new level

Share

Jenny McGrath/Digital Trends

So you’ve got an Instant Pot, you lucky devil. You already know that these electric multi-cookers have magic powers, as they’re several kitchen appliances rolled into one. These bad boys act as pressure cookers, rice cookers, cake makers, egg boilers, and a lot more, helping you cook more effectively and saving some counter space to boot. A high-powered appliance like this one can be even more useful and versatile with the right collection of accessories. We’ve done the research for you and rounded up the best Instant Pot accessories that will make the perfect companion to your favorite all-in-one appliance.

Genuine Instant Pot Tempered Glass Lid ($13+)

Instant Pots may be one of the most highly rated multi-cookers on the market right now, but we don’t love the fact that you can’t see your food while it’s cooking. With this tempered glass lid, you’ll be able to peek at your food through the transparent glass, which is perfect for slow cooking, sautéing, and the keep-warm mode.

The glass lid comes with a steam vent for safe usage and a stainless steel handle for easy maneuvering. Need to transfer your food to an oven? This lid can go into an oven and is safe up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also dishwasher-safe, so you can just throw it into the washer for easy clean-up. This lid is manufactured by Instant Pot itself, so you know you’re getting a genuine accessory.

Tidilys High Pressure Cooker Steamer Basket with Lid ($30)

One of the many great functions of the Instant Pot multi-cooker is steaming. With this stackable basket, you can steam your favorite foods much more easily. Whether it’s broccoli, rice, or salmon, steaming helps to retain the flavors, texture, and nutrients of the food, meaning you’re getting healthier and more delicious meals.

Each stainless steel pot can hold a different food, and they can be cooked all at once in the same appliance. The pots can be transferred directly to the dining table for easy serving, and then to the refrigerator as storage for the leftovers. When they need to be cleaned, you can simply transfer them to the dishwasher along with your other dishes for convenient clean-up. The rust-resistant design ensures your pots will be looking sparkly for years to come.

Pantry Elements Silicone Cupcake Liners ($8)

Who would have thought that cupcake liners could have a place in your collection of Instant Pot accessories? It turns out these baking tools are perfect for everything from poaching eggs to making mini cheesecakes in your Instant Pot. The flexible, easy-release, non-stick design make these silicone molds easy to handle and use.

They’re also BPA-free, PVC-free, and phthalate-free, so you can use them to cook for your family without worrying about possible chemicals entering your food. They’re also temperature-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and can also be used in the oven, microwave, and freezer. If you want to get creative with your Instant Pot, this is a great accessory to have on hand.

Hiware 7 Inch Non-stick Springform Pan ($14)

Planning a child’s birthday party or a fancy dinner party? There will probably be cake (or at least some kind of dessert) involved. Many Instant Pot models come with a cake-maker function, which means you’ll need a reliable springform pan to enjoy this feature. This one by Hiware comes with a double layer of non-stick coating, so you won’t need to flour or grease the pan before baking.

The springform buckle makes it easy to release and serve the food, especially when it comes to cheesecakes that can otherwise be difficult to get out of the pan. Need to transfer to an oven? This pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. This 7-inch pan fits perfectly in any 6-quart or 8-quart Instant Pot pressure cooker.

TOPOKO Pot Holder Grip ($9)

When handling hot items during cooking, it’s wise to have some tools on hand to prevent burns. These pot holders are perfecting for clipping onto the inner pot or steamer basket and lifting out of the Instant Pot. The stainless steel frame is durable, and you can lift up to five pounds with this tool. Heavier pots should be lifted with two hands and two grippers. The BPA-free plastic handle is also anti-skid, so you can ensure you’ve got a good grip at all times. Plus, they’re safe for the dishwasher.

Organic Cotton Nut Milk Bag ($14)

If you’re taking advantage of the Instant Pot’s yogurt-making function, you’ll want to have some accessories on hand that will help make the job easier. The Instant Pot can turn milk into yogurt, but you’ll want to strain it afterward to ensure a thick and tasty consistency.

This nut milk bag is durable and won’t bust a steam while you’re squeezing, and the fine mesh muslin will filter out all the excess liquid so that you’re left with delicious, creamy yogurt. When you’re not using it to make yogurt, it’s also great for things like making cauliflower rice, brewing tea, and more. The milk bag is made from eco-friendly organic unbleached cotton, so nature-minded folks are doing the environment a favor.

