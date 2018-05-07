Share

Do you own an Instant Pot? If you do, you know how versatile these kitchen appliances are. Instant Pots can be used to cook stew, saute meat, make rice, and a whole lot more. Many models also have special built-in functions to make cake, yogurt, and eggs. Instant Pots are the ultimate set-it-and-forget-it appliance, as you can toss the dinner ingredients into the pot the night before and come home to a delicious meal the following evening.

Instant Pot recipes are so versatile that you may not know where to start if you’re new to the Instant Pot craze. We’ve rounded up the best Instant Pot recipes you need to try. They will without a doubt make your life easier when it comes to cooking meals.

Fish-tacular dishes

Cooking fish on the stovetop or in the oven can be tricky because fish is so delicate. You may find that your salmon always gets overcooked, while your tilapia just doesn’t soak in the flavors of the seasonings. A great solution is to cook your fish in an Instant Pot. The steam of the Instant Pot cooker evenly heats the fish while locking in the moisture, producing flavorful, tender, and moist results.

Instant Pot Salmon with Garlic Potatoes and Greens — Making a perfect salmon filet can be difficult. Cook it for too long, and it becomes chewy and rubbery. Cook it for not long enough, and there are portions that are still raw. With this recipe, you’ll get a wonderfully cooked fish every time.

Pressure Cooker Vietnamese Caramel Salmon — The only thing better than salmon filet is salmon with a Vietnamese cuisine twist. This recipe packs in distinct Asian flavors that are sure to wow any dinner crowd.

Instant Pot Fish Stew — Sometimes, there’s nothing better than stew on a cold evening. This savory fish stew is the perfect dish to help you warm up, while packing in tons of nutrients.

Cake-a-licious concoctions

You may be surprised to know that you can cook an entire cake without ever turning on the oven. How? Use an Instant Pot. Many Instant Pot models come with a cake maker setting that produces perfectly moist cakes. Mix up the ingredients and toss them into the Instant Pot, and come back a few hours later to delicious cake that’s ready to be served for dessert. Whether you’re in the mood for adorable cupcakes or a hearty cheesecake, there’s an Instant Pot recipe for that.

Pressure Cooker New York Cheesecake — Think making a cheesecake is difficult? Think again. This Instant Pot creation provides a set-it-and-forget-it recipe that will let you enjoy creamy cheesecake without doing much work at all.

Instant Pot Chocolate Lava Cake — The chocoholic in you will love this runny lava cake that’s filled with chocolate, chocolate, and more chocolate. Oh, and it’s all cooked in an Instant Pot, so you’ll barely have any post-baking clean-up to do.

Instant Pot Cupcakes — Got a kid’s birthday party coming up? Planning to contribute something at your community bake sale? Make these delicious cupcakes without turning on the oven once.

Stew me some chili

Many people use the Instant Pot to make delicious stews. That’s because it’s so incredibly easy to make stew in your Instant Pot. Combine the ingredients, pour them into the inner pot, and leave the device alone for a few hours (or even an entire afternoon). When the stew is ready to consume, you’ll find that the results are flavorful and tender. The steam that cooks the food helps to retain moisture and flavor. You may even find that there’s a bit too much liquid in your stew, in which case you can add some cornstarch after the pressure cooking is complete to thicken it up.

Instant Pot Vegetarian Chili — There’s something really satisfying about chili, and you can enjoy the deliciousness even when you’re a vegetarian. This chili is the perfect savory meal on a cold evening or at your neighborhood chili cookout.

Instant Pot Chicken Stew with Farro — Who says stew has to have beef? Swap out the beef for chicken by following this healthy recipe. The addition of farro adds even more nutrients to this delicious dish.

Best Ever Instant Pot Beef Stew — Beef can be hard to cook on the stovetop. In this Instant Pot recipe, you’ll get tender, fall-off-the-bone beef every time. Let the Instant Pot appliance do the work for you.

Curries of goodness

Like stews, curries have a lot of ingredients that get nicely tender, flavorful, and moist when cooked in an Instant Pot. Most curry recipes also include both meat and vegetables, so you only need the one dish to produce a delicious dinner. Whether you’re looking for a Thai curry, Indian curry, or Malaysian curry, you’ll find a recipe online that suits you.

Pressure Cooker Coconut Curry Chicken — Rich coconut. Spicy curry. Savory spices. Those flavors mesh together to produce the perfect curry in this delicious recipe.

Instant Pot Indian Chicken Curry — Your local Indian restaurant makes a mean curry, but you can make something that just might be even better — from the comfort of your own kitchen.

Instant Pot Sweet Potato Chicken Curry — Who knew that sweet potato could be the perfect complement to that spicy curry flavor? This Instant Pot recipe shows you how it’s done.

Stir-fried awesomeness

Many people enjoy stir-fry because it’s a great way to get your meat and vegetables into one delicious dish. However, stir-frying can sometimes be time-consuming, as the vegetables need time to soften, and the oil used to cook the dish can splatter all over the counter, not to mention your clothing. An alternative solution that saves you time and hassle? Cook your stir-fry dishes in the Instant Pot.

Instant Pot Chicken Broccoli Rice Bowl — Skip the Chinese take-out, and make some delicious chicken and broccoli directly in your Instant Pot. No oil splattering on the stove, and no excess calories from that delicious-but-greasy Chinese restaurant down the street.

One Pot Teriyaki Rice with Chicken and Vegetables — Chicken teriyaki is one of the ultimate comfort foods, but you can make a healthier, even more delicious version at home, with the help of your Instant Pot.

Yes to pasta

Who doesn’t love the comfort food that is pasta? But cooking pasta can be time-consuming. You have to boil the pasta, chop up the ingredients, cook them, then toss everything together with the pasta. By the time you’re finished, you’re exhausted enough to go to bed without dinner. But with an Instant Pot, you can save yourself a lot of time, and maybe even catch up on some work while the Instant Pot does the cooking work for you.

Instant Pot Spaghetti — Your kids love spaghetti, but you don’t want to stand over the stove stirring tomato sauce for half an hour. Let the Instant Pot do the work whenever it’s spaghetti night at your house.

Instant Pot Creamy Italian Pasta — Creamy, delicious pasta sounds like the most comforting meal of all time. Make it in your Instant Pot with the help of this recipe, so you don’t have to deal with making a roux on the stove, whatever that is.

Instant Pot Tuscan Chicken Pasta — The next time you don’t know how to use the leftover chicken thighs in your fridge, pull up with this chicken pasta recipe. Those Tuscan flavors are sure to make this recipe a staple in your home.

Meaty goodness

Meat isn’t easy to cook, regardless of whether you’re using an oven or stovetop. There are a lot of variables to control, including temperature and cooking time. Oftentimes, you may end up with burned steak, rubbery chicken, or pork that hurts your teeth to chew. Instead of struggling to get your meats just right, why not just toss them into an Instant Pot? The appliance will do the work for you, and most of the time, you’ll end up with meat dishes that are fall-off-the-bone tender.

Instant Pot Fall-Off-The-Bone Chicken — Leave the oven off, and let the Instant Pot help you cook chicken that your entire family will love.

Instant Pot Mongolian Beef — This recipe puts a Mongolian spin on a beef dish, and you’ll want to make this a staple. Skip the Mongolian BBQ restaurant, and make something even better at home.

Instant Pot Korean Beef — Korean cuisine is delicious, but eating out can get expensive. Recreate your favorite beef dish at home with the help of this recipe and your Instant Pot.

Beef Stroganoff for Instant Pot — Beef stroganoff on a cold winter’s night. What could be better? Snuggle up by the fireplace with some cocoa and a good book, while the Instant Pot does the work for you.