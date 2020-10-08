Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2020: What to expect

Instant Pot multifunction electric pressure cookers continue their reign as the most popular kitchen countertop appliance. Prime Day 2020, which will fall on October 13 and October 14 this year, will be an excellent opportunity to save on to an Instant Pot. Amazon’s Prime Day deals promise to include some of the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals ever. Read on for our tips on finding the best deals on an Instant Pot during Prime Day 2020 and even before.

Today’s best Prime Day Instant Pot deals

Amazon announced that Prime Day 2020 will begin on October 13 and run for 48 hours. While there are no Prime Day deals available yet, there are still many attractive deals for the high-demand appliance. These are the best Instant Pot deals you can buy today:

When are the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals?

As we get closer to Prime Day 2020, Amazon will continue to offer enticing Prime Day Instant Pot Deals. The Instant Pot brand has such positive recognition that it works well as a primer leading up to the actual sale. If you’re unsure which model or size Instant Pot you’d like to buy, the most outstanding selection with the best prices will be during the actual Prime Day 2020 sales event.

Before the sale starts, however, some of the deals and discounts will be so good that specific models may not still be on sale, or even in inventory, during Prime Day. Because most, but not all, Instant Pot models may be available during the focus period, if during the build-up you see a crazy-good deal on the Instant Pot model and size you’ve identified as best for your family, we suggest buying it then. Yes, you might save a few more dollars by waiting, but it’s also possible that a model or deal will no longer be available.

What Prime Day Instant Pot deals to expect

Instant Pot deals also are common during Black Friday sales, but during recent years Amazon has tended to offer the best Instant Pot deals of the year during Prime Day. Looking back at pricing during the past two years, Amazon has provided some of the most popular Instant Pot models for as much as two-thirds off the original price.

If you want to press for the best bargains, Amazon often will sell off inventory of older-model products and devices at warehouse-clearing prices. We’ve seen as much as 75% discounts on the entry-level Instant Pot Lux 60 model. Amazon also runs limited-time sales called flash sales or lightning sales that may last for an hour or a day, with the deepest price cuts on the best Prime Day Instant Pot deals.

Should I shop on Prime Day or wait until Black Friday?

Prime Day and Black Friday are both taking place during the fall of this year. This is great for additional savings but brings a couple of issues into view. Firstly, demand is going to be overwhelming for big tech giants like Amazon meaning anything that runs out of stock during Prime Day might not see a significant restock in time for Black Friday or even Cyber Monday. Heavy demand during big events like Black Friday might also result in large shipping delays so you might not get your ordered goods in time for Christmas. Our advice to you: Start holiday shopping earlier this year and take advantage of these Prime Day instant pot deals. All tech goods should see similar discounts on both Black Friday and Prime Day, so price shouldn’t affect your decision.

Are any Prime Day instant pot deals too good to be true?

We expect to see a lot of instant pots on sale during Prime Day. Before buying your new kitchen appliance, make sure you do a little bit of research. Look at the different brands available on Amazon beforehand so you can decide in advance which type of instant pot is best for you. Always stick to household names, never buy a product with bad reviews or no reviews. Also, if you see a significant discount on any off-brand instant pot make sure that the deal doesn’t seem too suspicious. If something is heavily discounted but has bad reviews, it’s safe to say that even the low price doesn’t make that product worth an investment.

