  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Instant Pot Pro Plus lets you pressure cook with confidence using a mobile app

By

With fall in full swing, it’s no surprise that slow cookers will be in action to whip up all of your favorite holiday dishes. Instant Pot has announced a new smartphone-friendly model to its well-known pressure cooker lineup. The Instant Pot Pro Plus boasts Wi-Fi connectivity, an app chock-full of recipes, and a few hardware design updates.

The core functions of the 10-in-1 cooker remain the same. You can use it to slow cook, steam veggies, cook rice, sauté meat, make yogurt, use as a sous vide, and even can your own preserves. Rice and soup modes include something called NutriBoost, which uses bursts of steam to mix things up inside and evenly distribute flavor. Apparently, this also increases the nutritional value. Instant Pot says cooking with this can be up to 70% faster compared to the stove, which also saves on power usage.

The addition of Wi-Fi connectivity and an app gives you access to a wide range of recipes and the ability to shunt the settings for them directly to your Instant Pot. Currently, there are over 800 recipes available, but more are getting added all the time. The remote access lets you also start or stop cooking from your Android or iOS device, and pop the release valve.

Removing lid of Instant Pot Pro Plus.

A welcome physical change are the handles on the pot, which makes for easy removal when things are still hot. You can use the inner pot on the stovetop, in the oven, and on induction plates if you need to, which is a nice touch. Both the lid and inner pot are machine-washable. This particular model is 6 quarts, which is more than ample for a family of four, but you can get Instant Pots as big as 8 quarts.

The front controls have had a bit of an update too. The LCD display is touch-sensitive, while older models relied on a mechanical wheel to navigate.

This isn’t Instant Pot’s first stab at making a pressure cooker that connects to your smartphone. Its original “Smart” model from 2014 was recalled due to a probe defect and it took some time until it dipped back into phone-friendly territory. The Instant Pot Pro Plus says it has over 11 proven safety features in place, including overheat protection and seal locking.

Defect aside, we really liked the original model, and have high hopes for the new one. The Instant Pot Pro Plus is available now for $170.

Editors' Recommendations

HP just launched a killer curved 1440p 240Hz gaming monitor

Three Omen 27C monitors side by side.

This 27-inch MSI gaming monitor is $180 at Best Buy today

MSI Optix 27-inch Gaming Monitor on White Background

Save $208 on a NordVPN subscription when you sign up today

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

Walmart has all the Squid Game costumes and collectibles you need

A worker in Squid Game standing in front of the many participants in numbered jumpsuits.

Apple iOS 15: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

These Nintendo Switch games just got a HUGE PRICE CUT at GameStop

Person holding Nintendo Switch, looking at the home screen.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is coming to VR

Characters stand together in the remastered edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Google Tensor vs. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888: The battle for the best chipset

Google Pixel 6 Pro tensor silicon

The 56 best movies on HBO right now

Bill Skarsgård in It: Chapter One.

Google Nest Mini vs. Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) vs Google Nest Mini

How to edit a PDF on Mac

how to edit a pdf on mac add signatures

Best cheap gaming headset deals for November 2021

cheap gaming headset deals

New Battlefield 2042 trailer showcases its killer snow map, two more

Breakaway Battlefield 2042 Map