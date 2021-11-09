Popular tech leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by @Onleaks on Twitter earlier today, posted the first-ever renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro. The renders, which appeared on e-commerce platform Zouton.com, reveal a triple camera array housed within a redesigned camera bump. If that camera bump looks somewhat familiar to you, it is probably because it seems to be heavily inspired by the one we all saw on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As evident in the image below, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s camera bump seems to extend from the phone’s metal frame. Unlike the S21 Ultra, however, this bump doesn’t extend all the way to the top of the phone’s rear panel. Also noticeable is the fact that the OnePlus 10 Pro — at least in this version — will feature a triple-camera setup.

It is important to note that the current OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 9 Pro, features a quad-camera array at the rear that consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP monochrome camera. If the freshly leaked renders end up being true, it could mean that OnePlus may decide against including a monochrome camera on the 10 Pro.

Zoutons, in their blog post, also makes several claims about the hardware specifications of the OnePlus 10 Pro. Most of these, however, seem to be calculated guesses, since Steve himself has stopped short of revealing key hardware specs of the phone.

While Steve has mostly been correct with his predictions, he does make it clear that these renders were based on real-life pictures of an early prototype. Since OnePlus is known to try out several prototypes before homing in on a final design, there is a good chance that the OnePlus 10 Pro that finally launches in the first quarter of 2022 could be an utterly different-looking phone.

