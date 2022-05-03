Wyze has today announced the Wyze Room Sensor — a new accessory that pairs with the Wyze Thermostat to help provide a consistent temperature throughout your home. A bundle including three Room Sensors and the Wyze Thermostat is now available for $146, or you can pick up individual Room Sensors for just $25.

Like other room sensors on the market, the Wyze Room Sensor is used to detect temperatures in different areas of your home. The information is then relayed back to your thermostat, which will aggregate the data and determine how best to eliminate hot and cold spots. If you have a chilly basement or stuffy loft, placing a Room Sensor in those locations could help equilibrate their temperatures with the rest of your living space.

The Wyze Room Sensor and Thermostat does more than just make your home more comfortable — it also lets you track which rooms are occupied to help reduce your energy use. The sensor comes equipped with Auto Comfort technology, which (when enabled) uses motion detection to change the temperature of rooms that are currently in use. You can also monitor and adjust temperatures remotely using the Wyze app, letting you quickly change the temperature without ever needing to leave the couch.

Getting the Wyze Sensors hooked up with the Wyze Thermostat is said to be a straightforward process. No wiring is required, as the units are powered by AAA batteries, and they’ll connect through Bluetooth to your existing Wyze Thermostat. They can then be placed anywhere in your home, although it’s recommended to keep them away from vents, windows, or other sources of heat.

If you don’t already have the Wyze Thermostat hooked up, that’ll require a bit more effort and some careful wiring — although it shouldn’t take more than 30 minutes to get up and running. A single thermostat can connect to up to six Wyze Room Sensors, so you should have no problem tracking every cold spot in your home.

Be sure to check out our list of the best smart thermostats for 2022, as there are plenty of other great options on the market that compete with Wyze’s latest product.

