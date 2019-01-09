Digital Trends
Smart Home

Yale and August partner on new smart locks for the new year

Denny Arar
By

Locks from Yale, a major traditional lock vendor, and smart lock pioneer August made their debut Wednesday at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. These new products range from single-hole keyed models with keypads to web-connected deadbolts, and further expand the portfolio of Assa Abloy, a large conglomerate that owns Yale, August, and several other door lock companies.

yale august smart locks ces 2019 empowered non keypad 01

Assa Abloy’s branding can get a little unwieldy since the company’s marketers have to juggle so many of its acquisitions. Under the Yale banner, the company introduced several new Assure Lever Locks, adding to a line launched last year. The first Yale Assure locks added August technology to Yale hardware, but these new models are only optionally compatible with August’s smart lock technology. Assa Abloy’s major smart lock introductions this time are branded as Emtek EMPowered Smart Locks — Connected by August (Emtek is a door hardware company that Assa Abloy also owns). Rolls right off the tongue.

The Yale Assure Lever Locks introduced today are keypad locks designed for single-hole doors in locations that don’t require the added security of a deadbolt, such as side entries, garages, basements, and interior rooms. These are the first Assure locks without a deadbolt, and Yale will offer versions with or without hardware keys, and with either a hardware or capacitive touchscreen keypad.

You can unlock them with a four- to eight-digit code, or use a physical key on keyed models. You can also integrate them into a smart home/smart lock system based on either a Connected by August, Z-Wave Plus or Zigbee Yale smart module.

Prices will range from  $149 to $299, depending on the hardware and connectivity. Yale plans to ship the Assure Lever Locks by spring.

yale august smart locks ces 2019 empowered keypad 01

The Emtek EMPowered Smart Lock — Connected by August is a deadlock based on August’s cloud technology, which lets you lock and unlock doors with smartphones, remotely control locks, and share virtual keys with visitors via smartphone apps. Assa Abloy is selling two versions, one with a hardware keypad and one with a traditional key.

The EMPowered Smart Lock Keypad Deadbolt — Connected by August (the one with a keypad) will cost $440 and is slated to ship in February, while the EMPowered Smart Lock for Deadbolt/Entryset — Connected by August (the one with a physical key) will run $370 and is due in April.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
kangaroo security sensor alarm cameras ces 2019 family packaging feat
Smart Home

Kangaroo hops into CES 2019 with new security sensors, alarms, and cameras

Security startup Kangaroo is at CES 2019 with five new products that will be available throughout the year. Kangaroo will start offering entry sensors, climate sensors, smoke alarms, sirens, and cameras in early 2019.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
philips hue outdoor range
Smart Home

Philips Hue wants to brighten up the night with expanded outdoor lighting range

Philips Hue is at CES 2019 to show off two new floodlights that can light up any space and a motion sensor that can be used to turn on any of your Philips Hue lights -- inside or out.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lenovo ces 2019 announcements 07 smart mini hero front facing right
Smart Home

Lenovo surprises with a trio of new products, including smart clock, at CES 2019

Lenovo might just catch some smart home enthusiasts off guard at CES 2019 as it announces a new Smart Alarm Clock coming in the spring and two new tablets that will hit the market in January.
Posted By Clayton Moore
heatworks duo carafe ces 2019 2 kettle
Smart Home

Heatworks promises a kettle that will heat water as it’s poured

A teapot may seem quaint by the time people get their hands on the new Duo Carafe from Heatworks, which is essentially a kettle full of filtered water that can be heated instantaneously as it's poured.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google assistant announcements at ces 2019 img 20190108 074633 1
Smart Home

With new integrations, Google Assistant makes big push for dominance at CES 2019

At CES 2019, Google and partners announced scads of Google Assistant-compatible products for the home, the car, and travel. Google is going all out to support device makers and software developers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
node ify axon debut ces 2019 on orange wall
Smart Home

It’s not a hockey puck. Node-ify Axon high-tech sensor debuts at CES 2019

A California-based startup is making its debut at CES 2019 with the Node-ify Axon, a puck-shaped smart sensor that includes an accelerometer, gyroscope, temperature sensor, leak detector, light sensor, and more.
Posted By Clayton Moore
google assistant updates smartphones ces 2019 news feat
Mobile

Alexa who? Google Assistant came to Vegas to dominate voice A.I.

Google has announced numerous upgrades to Google Assistant coming to your smartphone. You're now able to check into your next flight with just your voice, and you can also access Google Assistant on Google Maps.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
sunflower labs ces 2019 dsc 2821
Emerging Tech

Forget security cameras — this drone will watch over your house from the skies

On display at CES, Sunflower Labs' innovative security system involves a series of outdoor sensors, capable of dispatching an autonomous camera drone to check up on any unusual disturbances.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
kitchenaid smart display ces 2019 ka high resolution jpg
Smart Home

At CES 2019, KitchenAid dives even deeper into the smart home

Worlds are colliding in the smart kitchen at CES 2019 as Whirlpool-owned subsdiary KitchenAid debuted a new Smart Display with a 10-inch screen, onboard Google Assistant, and access to the Yummly cooking platform.
Posted By Clayton Moore
Ring Door View Camera
Product Review

Ring Door View Cam uses your peephole to let you see who's at your front door

Ring’s fifth video doorbell, introduced at CES 2019, is designed with renters in mind. It replaces a traditional peephole, is easy to install, and leaves no permanent marks on your front door.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Chiefling
Smart Home

At CES 2019, Chefling expands partnership with GE Appliances with UltraConnect

The up-and-coming smart kitchen platform Chefling will soon be living in more kitchen appliances as the company announces at CES 2019 that it will partner with GE Appliances to integrate its technology into its products.
Posted By Clayton Moore
best smart toilets ces 2019 neorest nx intelligent toilet actilight evening ps 5x7
Smart Home

CES 2019 is flush with smart toilets. Here are the best bowls of the bunch

The Consumer Electronics Show is almost always a good showcase for out-there ideas, and CES 2019 was no exception, with a strange but also somehow totally predictable trend emerging: Smart toilets.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
y brush ces 2019 screen shot 01 08 at 10 42 20 pm copy
Smart Home

Bag the toothbrush. The Y-Brush can clean your teeth in just 10 seconds

The Y-Brush automatic toothbrush was on display at CES 2019 and gained attention for the claim that it can fully brush your teeth in just 10 seconds with its vibrating mouthguard full of nylon bristles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
iotatrax hands on 2 press
Emerging Tech

So just what exactly happened to last year’s CES prize winners?

What happened to the 14 prize-winning products we singled out as the coolest things we saw at last year's CES 2018? Join us as we take a look at what the past 12 months has meant for them.
Posted By Luke Dormehl