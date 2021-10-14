The Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale starting October 15, and the first batch of reviews have already dropped. While you might already be keen on buying an Apple Watch Series 7, we’re here to show you five things it can’t do compared to the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro which we’re also putting to the test.

1. Automatic nap tracking

The Apple Watch Series 7 can track your sleep. It can also track your naps. However, to use this feature, you need to create a sleep schedule on your iPhone. On the other hand, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro tracks your sleep automatically. All you need to do is wear it on your wrist while sleeping. Amazfit even says that it can track naps that exceed 20 minutes, which most other smartwatches confuse for genuine sleep. Automatic naps tracking is extremely useful for people who enjoy naps, work the night shift, or simply have an irregular sleep schedule Cosmo Kramer style. That’s where the GTR 3 Pro can keep tracking where the Series 7 can’t.

2. Much more data on sleep

Part of sleep tracking is numbers, and sure enough, the Apple Watch Series 7 tells you how many hours you spent in the bed and how many of them you actually slept. On the other hand, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can monitor sleep stages, track sleep breathing quality and give you suggestions for sleep habit improvements. The smartwatch allows you to check your sleep data quickly, easily, and shows up directly on the watch screen — so there’s no need to go swiping through your phone and launching apps when you first wake up.

3. Stress Monitor

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers stress tracking just like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, allowing you to monitor stress levels all day. You can also get alerts for abnormally high stress levels or perform a manual stress test on-demand. It also prompts you to open the watch’s breathing exercise if high stress is detected. The 24-hour stress level monitoring needs to be enabled on the watch or in the Zepp App. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 7 does not offer a first-party way to monitor your stress levels. However, there are various third-party apps that can help you measure your stress levels on the Series 7, so this isn’t that big an omission.

4. PAI score vs. closing rings

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro offers Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) support. PAI gives you a score based on the past 7 days of activity and as on the Apple Watch Series 7 where your ultimate goal is to close the rings, with PAI, your aim should be to reach 100 PAI points. You earn PAI points by elevating your heart rate and anything that gets your body moving and your heart pumping counts. The higher your heart rate and the longer your heart rate is elevated, the more PAI you earn

The GTR 3 Pro takes your heart rate during all activities (even activities that don’t involve steps) to generate a PAI score. The objective is to maintain a score of 100 PAI throughout a rolling 7 days. Moreover, PAI is personalized with the user’s physical data (age, gender, maximum heart rate, resting heart rate, and the body’s response to exercise).

According to a study from HUNT Fitness, people who continuously maintain their PAI scores above 100 have a lower risk to get hypertension, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes.

5. Temperature sensor

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes equipped with a temperature sensor, allowing the watch to measure the real-time temperature of the contact area. Amazfit does caution that “in order to obtain a more accurate temperature value, please allow the watch to continue measuring the contact area for more than 15 minutes.” While the measurement results are for reference only, these can be useful in the COVID-19 era where high body temperature is one of the major indicators of the disease.

Both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro have their own advantages and disadvantages. However, these are five factors that might make the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro a better buy than the Apple Watch Series 7.

