5 phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

It’s an undeniable fact that smartphones have gotten larger and larger over the years. Samsung is trying to turn back the years with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, a smartphone that embraces everything we love about modern phones, but tries to make it just that little bit more svelte. The result is a phone that’s just 5.9mm thick, making other flagships look like lumbering brutes.

The Galaxy S25 Edge’s slimness is going to mean compromises, of course — chiefly, the battery size is smaller than its competitors, and while the build is thinner, there’s a worry that could make the phone easier to damage. All of this is pure supposition until we get chance to review the phone, of course, and if you’re considering buying the S25 Edge, we’d recommend waiting until our final review until you make a decision. But that doesn’t change the fact that there are a number of strong smartphones out there that can do the S25 Edge’s job well, and sometimes, better. Here are five phones you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus

For the first alternative, you have to look no further than Samsung’s own roster. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus is very similar to the S25 Edge, and while it’s not as thin as its newer sibling, it has some features which may sway you.

First off, and most obviously, the S25 Plus has one more camera lens than the S25 Edge. This 10-megapixel lens is a telephoto zoom, providing a 3x optical zoom for clean and crisp zoomed snaps. Edge owners won’t be fully left out in the cold though, as cropping that phone’s monstrous 200MP main lens can spoof a similar level of optical zoom, but it’s nice to have a dedicated lens for that.

The other big advantage is battery size. The S25 Plus’s comparatively thicker build means it can squeeze in a significantly larger battery. Specifically, an entire 1,000mAh — roughly 25% more than the Edge’s 3,900mAh cell. During our testing, this battery powered the S25 Plus for a day-and-a-half on a single charge, so it’s definitely solid. If the Edge’s battery worries you, then this is one avenue you can take to get a phone with similar specs at a slightly cheaper price.

And when we say similar specs, we mean it. The S25 Plus has the same 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, the same 256GB and 512GB options for storage, and the same 12Gb of RAM. Heck, if you dive really deep you can see the Edge’s CPU has actually been reduced slightly by taking out a core, presumably to help it fit within the Edge’s limited confines. While that’s unlikely to make a huge difference, it does mean the Plus is the more powerful of the two.

The S25 Plus is so similar to the Edge that Samsung is reportedly considering dropping the Plus in favor of the Edge in next year’s Galaxy S26 lineup, but we imagine a lot will depend on how well the Edge does with consumers. Either way, the Plus is still currently here, and it’s a great choice to buy instead of the S25 Edge — especially when you consider you can buy the S25 Plus for $100 less.

Google Pixel 9 Pro

If there was ever a phone to not look away when confronted with the S25 Edge’s 200MP main camera, it’s the Google Pixel 9 Pro. Google’s flagship phones are renowned for their incredible camera performance, and conceivably, this slot to go to either this Pixel or the Pixel 9 Pro XL, as both are excellent phones with stunning cameras. However, we thought we’d offer something a bit smaller, given a large number of phones on this list are pretty sizeable.

The Pixel 9 Pro is thicker than the S25 Edge, but it helps to make up for that by being a decent bit smaller overall. The screen measures in at 6.3-inches, and doesn’t lose out to the Edge in terms of pure visual fidelity and deep color reproduction. Similarly, the Tensor G4 processor is no pale imitation of the Snapdragon 8 Elite’s power, and is capable of going blow-for-blow, though it’s worth pointing out the Google-made processor has some issues with temperature regulation.

But the camera is where we’ve hung our hat for this recommendation, and it’s here the Pixel 9 Pro really shines. The rear camera system comprises a 50MP main lens, 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 48MP telephoto zoom lens. Admittedly, the combined megapixel count is less than the S25 Edge’s main 200MP lens, but it’s not about the number of megapixels, it’s how they’re used. The Pixel 9 Pro’s camera is excellent, taking stong shots in any circumstance or lighting. It’s an incredible set of shooters, and easily one of the best camera phones you can buy. It’s important to note we haven’t tested the S25 Edge’s camera yet, but the Pixel 9 Pro is likely to be far more versatile, thanks to its additional camera lenses.

The Pixel 9 Pro is also $100 less than the S25 Edge, giving it yet another, um, edge. Prices start from $999 for this excellent smartphone.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

There are no absence of big phones to choose from, and if an Apple iPhone appeals, then there’s none better than the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The Galaxy S25 Edge share a lot of similarities. They’re both large phones, with displays above 6.5-inches, both use the most powerful silicon out there, and both offer great AI features. But there are a lot of differences that make the iPhone a tempting prospect. Firstly, and most obviously, it runs on Apple’s iOS software, rather than Android. That could put you off if you’re not used iOS before, but it’s pretty similar to Android now, so swapping shouldn’t be a huge problem for most.

The second major difference may be more of a game-changer though, and that’s the excellent battery life. Two days on a single charge isn’t uncommon, and that’s a truly stellar battery life compared to most other flagships. We haven’t tested the S25 Edge yet, but don’t think it’s likely to top that achievement.

What can’t this phone do? It’s fantastic looking, stupendously powerful, takes excellent photos, and even has a long-lasting battery. The Pro Max is one of the best iPhones, and that makes it an excellent alternative to the S25 Edge. Obviously this won’t be an option if you’re an Android fanatic, but for those who don’t mind the idea of playing in Apple’s walled garden, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a great option starting at $1,199.

OnePlus 13

The S25 Edge is a lot of money for objectively less phone, and that’s, well, the point of it. But if you want a phone that’s a true value king, look no further than the OnePlus 13.

This and the S25 Edge share a processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but it’s largely there the similarities end, as the OnePlus 13 can have up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB in storage space. Simply put, it’s a specs monster, putting anything Samsung has put out in recent years to shame. Add to that a battery life that can stretch to three days on light use and a charging speed that tops out at an incredible 80 watts (more than twice the S25 Edge’s charging speed), and you have some serious value for money.

But how much money is it? The OnePlus 13 starts at an incredible $900. That’s a full $200 less for a phone with just as much, if not more power than the S25 Edge, a larger display, much faster charging speed, and a multi-day battery battery life. Plus, it looks incredible.

Really, when you weigh it up, it’s hard not to make the OnePlus 13 the alternate choice for any phone out there. It’s simply too good a bargain, and if you’re not sworn to finding as thin a phone as you possibly can, the OnePlus 13 is a fantastic option.

Moto Razr Ultra 2025

One of the S25 Edge’s biggest selling points is its cutting edge design — but it loses out in cool points to the elephant in the room: Folding phones. If you’re looking at splashing out on an expensive S25 Edge, why not go the extra mile and buy a device that really is futuristic? The Moto Razr Ultra 2025 is Motorola’s latest folding phone, and it’s a stunning and versatile alternative to Samsung’s latest.

The first obvious difference is the form factor. The Razr Ultra is a clamshell flip phone, like the Moto Razr of old, which means it folds from a large smartphone into a much smaller package that easily slips into a pocket. As a result, it’s far thicker than the S25 Edge when folded, but much larger when unfolded. It’s the perfect large smartphone if you lack pocket space, and the 4-inch outer display is far more useful than you might think. Inside there’s a massive 7-inch pOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone will also sit open half-folded, making it useful for video calls or selfie shots.

It’s powerful, thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Elite, and it has plenty of RAM and storage too. Where it does fall apart slightly is in the update promises. Motorola’s three-year promise was fine a few years ago, but when Samsung and Google are now offering seven years as standard, three doesn’t feel anywhere near enough. Still, there’s no law saying you have to get rid of it once the updates are over, and it should function just fine if looked after well.

There’s a fly in this ointment though, and it’s the price. While the S25 Edge isn’t a cheap phone by any means, the Moto Razr Ultra 2025 is even more expensive, tipping the scales at a very hefty $1,299. If that’s a little rich for your blood, consider the Moto Razr Plus 2025 for $1,000, or the Moto Razr 2025 for the very reasonable $700. While you won’t get the latest processors and camera features, these are both still solid options for your money.