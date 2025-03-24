 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A helpful Galaxy phone feature is getting some much-needed attention

By
The Now Bar on the Samsung Galaxy A56.
Now Bar Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung is working with third-party app developers to improve its Now Bar feature, which appears at the bottom of some Galaxy phone’s lock screens to show up-to-the-minute information, much like Apple’s Dynamic Island and Live Activities feature on the iPhone. Currently, the Now Bar only shows data from certain Samsung apps and some music apps, but support is very limited, and the helpful feature is underutilized. It seems Samsung is using South Korea as the test bed for much-needed wider app support, with several local apps being optimized for Now Bar.

One of the key apps is Kakao T, which is the top ride-hailing tax app in South Korea, and it’s reported the Now Bar will show when your car will arrive, how long until you reach your destination, and the amount of time you use a rental bike or vehicle. All this is shown without the need to unlock the Galaxy phone. The obvious parallel globally is Uber, which does show ride information on Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Recommended Videos

Apple’s live sports scores are a popular Live Activities feature, and Samsung is working with South Korea’s main search engine (and Google competitor) Naver to bring its Naver Sports feed to the Now Bar. By linking your favorite sports teams to your Naver account, the Now Bar will show real-time scores and information. Sports including soccer, basketball, baseball, and volleyball are expected to be included. By adapting these apps to the Now Bar, Samsung will be a step closer to introducing support for apps popular outside South Korea.

Live Activities from Apple Sports on an iPhone lock screen.
Live Activities in Apple Sports Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung is apparently adapting 11 new local apps for the Now Bar, but they have not been named in the ET News report. It’s also indicated Samsung is working to add its “Cross App Action” feature (also known as Seamless Actions) to Now Bar apps, where its virtual assistant — either Bixby or Google Gemini — can perform multiple functions across several apps in one voice command.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Samsung has been seen testing apps like Google Maps for the Now Bar, and also may use the Good Lock app to customize the look of the Now Bar, and potentially even allow apps that aren’t officially supported to be integrated into it. Now Bar is part of Samsung’s One UI 7 software and the Galaxy AI suite. It’s available on the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra, plus the Galaxy A56. It’s also available on some older Galaxy devices as part of the One UI 7 update.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Samsung’s ultra-thin Galaxy S25 Edge might get a monster camera
Close-up view of the camera module on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

This year, thin is in, for the smartphone industry. Oppo will soon drop the world’s thinnest foldable phone in the market. Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air continues to be a topic of hot speculation. Samsung, on the other hand, has already given a live demonstration of its Galaxy S25 Edge.

Thankfully, it seems there won’t be as many compromises as we initially expected for such a thin phone. According to a fresh leak that touts a “confirmed” status for the hardware details, the sleek phone will come armed with a 200-megapixel rear camera.

Read more
Samsung aped iPhone filters, but served it better on the Galaxy S25
Using filters on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

With the arrival of the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung introduced a bevy of camera-centric changes. Take for example the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which upgrades to a 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a new Spatio Temporal filter for blur reduction, 8K capture across all lenses, default 10-bit HDR recording, and more. But the company silently gave a massive boost to filters.

So far, users have only been able to pick a filter and capture media with the effect applied on top. There was no scope for fine-tuning the filter characteristics in real time. That limitation has finally gone to the grave with the Galaxy S25 series.

Read more
Galaxy AI helped Samsung reach a massive smartphone milestone
Samsung Galaxy S25 series in front of Galaxy AI sign

Apple’s dominance in the global smartphone market continued well into the sunset era of 2024, but Samsung managed to make a breakthrough after a drought stretching all the way back to 2018. Counterpoint Research just released its latest Global Handset Model Sales Tracker report covering phones sold worldwide between January and November last year, showcasing Apple’s user dominance at the top despite the iPhone’s premium sticker price.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 15 Pro took the top three spots in the same order. The fifth, eighth, and ninth positions were grabbed by the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 14, and iPhone 16 Pro, respectively. The only other premium phone in the list came from Samsung, marking a crucial milestone for the company’s flagship Galaxy S line.

Read more