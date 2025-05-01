A new RedMagic gaming tablet could launch as early as this month

RedMagic is known for its powerhouse gaming handhelds, and now a new tablet looks to be on the way, according to a well-known insider. Digital Chat Station shared a post on Weibo today suggesting RedMagic might release a new nine-inch tablet with a high refresh rate OLED display, and that it could potentially arrive later this month. If not in May, DCS says “June at the latest.”

In late 2024, the company released the RedMagic Nova gaming tablet. While it was well-received, it used an LCD display versus the rumored OLED of the new tablet. This new handheld is also said to sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. That’s where the information ends, but we can make a few educated guesses based on the Nova’s specs.

The RedMagic Nova had a 10.9 inch display and a 10,100mAh battery. The upcoming device could have a slightly smaller battery, but if RedMagic opts to use a silicon-carbide battery instead of lithium-ion, overall capacity could be the same. The Nova also had 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, so the “custom” display Digital Chat Station mentions would likely exceed those specs.

The RedMagic Nova had a 20,000 RPM fan to keep temperatures under control during longer gaming sessions. Our reviewer noted that it performed well under load, even when playing more demanding titles like Alien: Isolation and Diablo Immortal.

However, there’s one thing to keep in mind. The rumored launch date likely refers to the Chinese launch of the device, although based on RedMagic’s history, we do expect it will hit international markets following the initial launch. Whether it will come to the United States or not is still unclear. RedMagic does have US-based warehouses, but the ongoing trade war could affect shipments and pricing.

That said, all of this is based on a tipster. It’s possible that RedMagic might not have a tablet lined up, and even if they do, it might not see a global launch. Take this news with a grain of salt while we wait for official news.